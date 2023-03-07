Reading is worth celebrating now more than ever.
In a modern world where Tic-Toc video clips attract millions of views, where propaganda is openly pushed by so-called news venues such as Fox News and elected politicians, where print media has lost favor by masses attracted by the glitz of technology, reading with depth, awareness, skepticism and openness processed with critical thinking, is more important than ever.
Reading requires concentration.
Reading requires thinking.
Reading requires comprehension.
Reading sometimes seems a chore.
Reading is rewarding.
Reading requires imagination.
Reading requires an ability to stretch one’s thinking.
Reading embraces nuance.
Reading is underrated and underappreciated – even by many who should know better.
Videos are fine.
Social media has its place.
For some, Twitter is valuable.
Reading text printed on pages is a different experience, one that shouldn’t be tossed aside in the name technology or progress.
Reading is fundamental to even social media posting and chats. Being able to communicate by the written word in complete sentences, paragraphs and more to express the fullness of a thought requires the ability to read. One feeds the other.
Wouldn’t it be great if people read books, magazines, newspapers and other written products as they view social media or television? One way to accomplish that is cut the scrolling or tv time in half and use the time saved instead to read a book, an article, a newsletter or something printed with long form thought.
Meaningful life requires more than a 10-second Tic-Toc reel, a Facebook story or other quick form engagement media.
Recently I participated in a book club at church to tackle Dan Rather’s “What Unites Us, Reflections on Patriotism.”
Previously a United Methodist Church of Ludington women’s book club, members decided to open it up to men. Thinking I wouldn’t be alone, and being interested in Americans can return to meaningful political dialogue, I told my wife, Brenda, I’d join her reading the book and meeting weekly to discuss it.
Each Wednesday for 90 minutes or so we’d discuss the book and topics associated with it.
Whether one agrees with what Dan Rather’s politics or not, the topic should be apolitical: what unites us as Americans.
It’s a fine question for reflection and discussion, no matter where one resides on the political spectrum.
Social media has proven mostly harmful to serious discussion of values basic to the United States of America. Most attempted discussions seem to be hijacked by loudmouths who believe rudeness and crudity are serious discussion.
Discussing issues like citizenship, the media, elections, fairness, racism, history, and such with others reading the same book proved a good experience.
My wife, who fessed up to be the one member of the women’s book club that didn’t want to open it to men, got saddled with her opinionated husband being the sole male taking part. She cautioned me not to talk too much. She was a good sport even when I did, as were the other women.
It was interesting hearing differing takes on the same words read and hearing where more than one person was taken by a line or anecdote.
At times, when busy, I read late the night before the meeting. That transported me back to college days reading assignments before class. I wasn’t the only one cramming, showing many things unites us.
Rather makes the case that we need to rise above petty politics and engage as citizens for the nation to live up to our revolutionary stated values of equality and freedom for all. We’ve fallen short often, especially in how the nation treated the native people and blacks.
It’s not wrong to acknowledge that; quite the contrary. We shouldn’t bury our heads in the sand about such things, Rather writes. We’re a better nation when we work to live up to the national values that should unite us.
Reading allows one to ponder such statements and to roll ideas around in one’s mind to see them in different lights more readily than a video because it is easier to pause and reflect without losing continuity when reading.
Democracy and reading are both worth saving.
Reading is fundamental to the United States of America. Our values are stated in words placed on paper that we need to read, remember and reflect upon. We don’t need a national divorce between red and blue, we need a meaningful national dialogue.
Thank you UMC ladies who allowed me to join in reading of “What Unites Us.” I hope I didn’t talk too much, too often. Read on.