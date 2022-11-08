Is it over?
The election, that is.
I don’t know as I write this Election Day morning.
I hope the day went by smoothly, peacefully.
I hope voters turned out like people and photographers did to witness Tuesday morning’s beautiful lunar eclipse. A few of us stuck around the Ludington waterfront after clouds moved in along the Lake Michigan horizon and enjoyed the stunning dawn at sunrise.
No matter what else happened election-wise, the day started beautifully.
For some, it will end beautifully, for others it will be disappointing.
Congratulations to the winners. Thank you for seeking office for all who did, win or lose.
If the results still aren’t this morning, which isn’t unusual, in tight races that go down to the wire, please be patient.
Close races could result in recounts. There’s nothing wrong with that.
In the races that are settled, important work is about to begin. How the winners go about governing, will make a difference.
No matter who holds title as governor, or which party controls the legislature or Congress, the governor’s mansion or local government, please remember, once in office, you represent all in your respective district, or in the case of the governor’s race, state.
Elected officials shouldn’t ignore those of the other party that came out on the losing side. When they do, we all lose.
For years, former State Rep. Ray Franz and I would argue, sometimes passionately, over my contention that those holding office should moderate their legislating so laws passed are more palatable to more citizens. I contended then, and still maintain, the whipsawing of laws prompted by lawmakers with a winner-take-all-approach does a disservice to citizens.
More than idealism leads me to believe lawmakers and governors working across partisan lines is better for all of us than the destructive partisan power plays those who win office sometimes undertake.
Can a governor of one-party work with a legislature of another party? Ditto for the president and Congress?
Likewise, when a governor or president works with a legislature or Congress of its own party, will he or she remember that nearly as many people support the other side and they should work in everyone’s interest to the degree that is possible?
Can statesmanship, once valued and praised but now often scorned, regain its luster? Statesmanship is the art of talking to others who think differently in order to find a road to agreement on how to move forward.
Meaningful compromise shouldn’t be shunned. It can stitch us together.
Too often, a party wins control and then ignores the party pushed to the side. The sidelined party too often puts all its efforts into blocking everything the other side attempts. Executive orders are issued to undo executive orders of the predecessor, who did the same to those of his predecessor.
Moderation is not a bad thing. Working across the aisle, often scorned these days, is in all our best interest.
There is no better time to start than today, the day after an election.
Winners, are you up to that?
Parting thoughts
No one will miss the ugly campaign commercials, mailers and text messages that polluted the airwaves, mailboxes and phones.
It’s sad that the people who claim to want to lead us and claim they can solve the problems of our state, nation or world say they are powerless to stop the negative campaign poison done on their behalf. If one can’t control one’s own party or backers, how can he or she be trusted to govern?
Just asking.
The national media can do better, too. Way, way too much effort is spent calling the horserace — who’s trending ahead or faltering. Way too little effort is spent slogging through campaign ideas or campaign claims to enlighten voters what ideas might produce.
Far less time should be devoted to polling, and far more time in digging into the ideas and claims made by candidates.
Some tell me I’m wrong about all this. They tell me polling stories are important and negative ads help people see who an opponent is. They don’t like fact-checking — at least not of their candidate.
I don’t buy it.
Polls to election are like candy to kids at Halloween. Easy to consume, but not nourishing and consuming it could leave you with sick stomach.
Negative ads that depict the opponent as an evil, anti-American thug or slug don’t enlighten voters; they just smear often good people who have different views.
Oh, well. Like the lunar eclipse that won’t be seen for a few more years, we get a break until the presidential election of 2024 starts — maybe a week, if we’re lucky.