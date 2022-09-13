Phyllis Heimall and the United Methodist Church of Ludington chancel choir sang “Lights of Hope” Sunday.
Phyllis’s brother-in-law, Ralph Carbone, was inspired to write the song upon seeing the blue lights beaming in the sky above the Twin Towers memorial site in New York City each year on the Sept. 11 anniversary of the terrorist attack there.
The song is about hope — that curious power fueling the “can-do” spirit cited as an American trait.
In dark times, hope and determination provide the mettle to overcome daunting challenges.
Phyllis and the choir sang the song beautifully.
In Introducing “Lights of Hope,” Phyllis asked if we remember how united our nation was in the days, weeks and months after the 9/11 attack?
That got me thinking.
Remember how differences were put aside?
We grieved as one. We prayed as one. We resolved to not let the terrorists beat us. We moved forward as one.
Collectively, we understood the evil ones who concocted, carried out and cheered the attack that killed some 3,000 of our fellow citizens either directly, or as they rushed in to save others, didn’t care if the Americans they murdered were white, black, red, yellow or paisley.
They didn’t care if they were Christian, atheist, Jew, Muslim or agnostic.
They didn’t care if they killed Republicans, Democrats, Independents or people who don’t pay attention to politics at all.
They didn’t care if they killed police or criminals, children or grandparents, rich or poor, hermits or rock stars.
They didn’t care if they killed heterosexual, homosexual, transsexual, pan-sexual or celibate Americans.
Their hate blinded them to anything other than wanting to harm Americans and the United States — us, in short.
Initially, opposing that evil hate forged us anew into a united people — Americans first and anything else second.
Eventually, time, politics and more eroded our unity. As surely as water seeping into fissures in stone or cement cracks those durable substances, people playing on our differences fracked our unity seeking power or political profit.
Now, 21 years later — a generation — we’re more divided than at any time since at least the tumultuous 1960s.
Partisan politicians plotting for power divide us as part of their plan.
They choose to attack any who think differently as enemies rather than engage them as fellow Americans with different ideas or opinions. Politics of personal destruction are prized over meaningful discussion of differing ideas.
They’ve attacked the media so successfully probably more Americans distrust news organizations than the politicians of their liking sowing the distrust for their own gain.
The media makes its share of mistakes. Some, pick and promote sides blatantly or subtly. Having an opinion is OK on the editorial pages. That’s part of the news equation as long as opinions are clearly marked and hew to principles of fairness and accuracy. It’s not OK in news stories, story selection, placement or other aspects that frame a story.
Sadly, questionable tilting goes on by liberal and conservative media outlets. It’s one thing to understand that the Wall Street Journal is going to be conservative in approach while the New York Times is going to be liberal in approach, if the organizations report ethically, as those papers do.
It’s quite another to report as news rumor, push conspiracy crap as truth or contort facts to fit a world view as often is done on cable and talk radio or in the propaganda-ish Epoch Times.
Media should do better.
That said, the founding fathers placed the First Amendment of free speech and press freedom in our Constitution’s Bill of Rights. They recognized free speech sometimes would prove uncomfortable or be abused, but understood allowing us to question and shine light on what government does serves as a necessary check on those who govern. Sometimes those who say “trust what I say” while bashing the press are trying to misdirect attention from a warranted, if uncomfortable check.
Don’t fall for it.
Don’t fall for claims one can only be progressive or only conservative to be American.
Don’t fall for those who castigate the other party as un-American but won’t question those of their own party.
Reject those who call the other side “radicals” or negative names while claiming the other side is guilty of creating division.
A favorite Alice Peacock song of mine suggests change starts “with me” and that what some call enemies really are people with hopes and dreams like you and me. That’s especially true when supposed enemies are fellow Americans.
Hope alone isn’t enough. Hope sustains us while doing the hard work needed to get to a better place.
Let’s use our American “can-do” spirit to get there. Reject those who seek to win office by dividing. That harms the United States.
Despite differences of opinion, remember we are the same American stone. Seeking unity of purpose with hope strengthens us to withstand the erosive, power-hungry partisans seeking a dis-United States.
Thanks, Phyllis, for reminding us to look to the light.