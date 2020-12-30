Column writing can be like piecing together a jigsaw puzzle.
It can be difficult to determine which pieces to connect to assemble a picture cut into hundreds of pieces.
My wife and I are working on a puzzle now of a fall scene from a photograph I made in the Upper Peninsula in October. It’s a beautiful scene, dynamic, bursting with color – especially bright yellows and oranges accented by blotches of maple leaf red.
Each piece has its own beauty, but the hundreds of pieces strewn around the table in search of their mates, also are chaotic and confusing and difficult to discern how to connect them – like my thoughts this week.
Year-end columns often reflect on the 12 months just lived. Or they look forward with predictions or hopes.
For a few days, I’ve pondered what to write this week. I’d love to assemble my thoughts in a coherent, interconnected way to encourage hope and belief that everything will be better with the start of the new year that will be 2021.
Then reality sets in: the pieces I have to work with don’t seem to fit together, or I can’t yet make sense of them.
How do I take the disparaging of the results of the November election by the president and make it a hopeful message?
How do I piece things together so those who believe the disproven or at least unproven claims of election fraud and rigging realize the system worked despite the pressures exerted upon it by someone intent on breaking apart the puzzle because he doesn’t like it?
How do I join together people who think that those who vote differently than how they vote are un-American when in truth, they are Americans who see governing differently?
How do I connect wearing a face mask in public with the hope for a return to normalcy sooner with those who think it’s their right not to mask in public because they don’t believe the pandemic is real?
The puzzle of life, it seems, is more difficult than any jigsaw puzzle done for amusement during the long nights of winter.
Sometimes when working a jigsaw puzzle, I pile pieces of similar colors, textures, lines or shapes into separate areas. Then I work on some aspect of the puzzle I see more clearly.
Working this fall with my grandson on a dinosaur floor puzzle, I was pleased to see he follows a similar procedure. He tackled one dinosaur at a time setting aside pieces of other dinosaurs or features until he had one resolved or nearly so.
To try to tackle the whole thing at once can be overwhelming. That’s true in life and writing, too.
I am unequal to the task of solving the pandemic though I see wearing masks in public, practicing safe distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings for now are all pieces that connect to finish the puzzle. So is getting vaccinated when the time comes.
I am overwhelmed by the thought of trying to get politically polarized Americans to converse with and respect those who think differently. I can see, though, that this puzzle of a nation made up of 50 states and more than 300 million unique, independent and inter-dependent people, requires those pieces work together.
Each person is a unique piece in this puzzle that is the United States of America. Some are politically red or blue or purple of colorless.
Can we cooperate to put the pieces together into a unified whole despite differences?
Can I see how make that piece of the puzzle fit this column?
Surely, a hope for a better and more joy-filled 2021 fits in this puzzle, this life, this column?
Is there any inspiration to be found, fitted and shared in the form of a resolution?
Today, the puzzle that is American life at the end of 2020 and how to write a cohesive column to connect the disparate pieces of our shared community and nation prove a tough challenge.
There’s one piece I know that fits and I know it belongs right here: I wish you a happy, blessed and prosperous new year.
And I invite you to try to work on the puzzle of life in the United States with me.
Together, we can do it.