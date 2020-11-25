It’s tempting to skip Thanksgiving this year.
This year continues to be dressed in disappointment, stuffed with conflict and as enjoyable as burrs in your BVDs.
With COVID-19 so pervasive and affecting our extended family, we’ll host only our Ludington daughter and family for dinner Thursday connecting with other immediate family living elsewhere on Zoom.
It will be different. Quieter and briefer, too. Such is 2020.
I’ve wrestled with how to write this Thanksgiving week column. Generally, I stick to tradition and count blessings of family, health, country and the like. And I mean it or I wouldn’t write it. These blessings are among the weave and fabric of our nation, our American experience and our shared core values.
Even with so much dysfunction in the nation currently, family, health, and American values of freedom, liberty and justice for all remain blessings — even if we fight over what they mean and sense they are distributed unequally.
Thankfully, we can strive to see more Americans more equally share in these virtuous national goals.
We’ve gone through an election that challenged what defines America. President Trump continues to assert he won because he was ahead Tuesday night even if he wasn’t at the end of the vote count. Thankfully, the process, imperfect as it is, appears to be working. Claims of significant error and widespread fraud remain unsubstantiated. A transition has started.
Thankfully, we can work to improve elections as each is different and each new one is a chance to do better.
Thankfully, we can choose what to plant, cultivate and encourage in our lives. We can allow the weeds of hate, misinformation, and distrust to propagate, or we can keep them in check and plant trust and truth caring for our choices so we reap a nourishing harvest later. The choice is ours.
Thankfully, several vaccines for COVID-19 are on the horizon. The pharmaceutical industry, with encouragement from the president’s Operation Warp Speed, is on the verge of delivering vaccines that could bring the pandemic to an end next year if enough people are vaccinated over winter and spring.
Thankfully, science and technology has come through even though too many Americans distrust science these days.
Thankfully, we live in a great place. We can head outdoors away from crowds decreasing the risk of catching COVID. We can calm and nourish our inner selves in the beauty of our forests, farms, lakes, rivers and shoreline. They have been lifesavers this year.
Some suggest skipping Thanksgiving 2020 and moving immediately to Christmas. We long for the bright cheer that accompanies the happiest holiday at the darkest time of the year. Maybe, we want 2020 over. It’s difficult to think 2021 could be worse.
Thankfully, Americans tend to be optimistic. We believe we can make things better by working smarter, harder or in different ways to improve situations we find ourselves in.
This year has tested that resolve. It’s been beyond tough for so many people and businesses, some of which likely won’t make it through the pandemic to see better days in the future. That’s a hard reality, especially in a small community such as ours. They are more than solely an individual or a business; they are parts of the community — stitches and fabric in our local weave, parts of what make this “our” community. They are part of “us.”
As COVID-19 disrupts so much of our lives, sickens so many, fells too many and takes a toll on even more, counting blessings is difficult.
Perhaps in the first half of 2021 we will round that corner the president has been promising since last March. The COVID-19 beast may be tamed and reduced to a viral illness that can be managed and treated if people are willing to work at it.
Thankfully, we can help ourselves through our own choices. We can mask up, wash our hands, limit gatherings, stay home if not feeling well, maintain space between us and others we encounter outside of our home. We can keep our guard up for a little longer, knowing better days are in sight.
Thanksgiving 2020 will be smaller and quieter. So be it.
Here’s wishing you and yours the best this Thanksgiving. Keep safe. Keep strong.
Tend your inner garden. We’ll get through this.