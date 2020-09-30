Since the first presidential debate was Tuesday night and this column is due before then, I decided to write about the fabulous show fall put on Monday evening.
Maybe you enjoyed it, too. As the towering clouds charged across the sky under ever-changing lighting, people watched from cars along M-116 and at the Stearns Park beach.
Mother Nature has nurtured me and many others in this most strange year. Monday evening’s show fed the soul, soothed the nerves and sweetened my outlook.
Whatever craziness we experience as politics play out this season, we can be thankful the outdoors provides an escape.
Whitetail archery season opens tomorrow. Hanging out quietly in a blind with electronics turned off sounds appealing this year. I may have to hunt with my camera this fall.
While walking in the dunes at Ludington State Park scanning the clouds rising over the dunes lit with late-evening light, I so wanted a deer to crest the top of a dune in front of me to make a great photo. Of course, none did, but I could hope.
The low angle light of the golden hour brightened the dune grass, the west-facing expanses of sand in the dunes and the clouds. It was easy to live in the moment. I gulped in the beauty, blocked out the ugliness around us and enjoyed this special place we call Ludington State Park.
I could trust what one was seeing, hearing and feeling. The sound of waves and wind were music compared to the cacophony of political claptrap playing out on cable television and social media.
Beauty was found in every direction rather than the discord tearing at the nation.
Call it an escape or call it home. Watching partial rainbows come and go in the distance, watching the dappled lighting change the scenes as quickly and dramatically as any theatrical production could, momentarily made all right with the world.
Of course, that’s not the case, but having such beauty and peacefulness within 10 minutes of home, can spoil one. I am happy to be spoiled in this way.
Harsh realities do pop up even amidst such beauty. Drawn to the beach, I walked towards the Sable River Outlet where a flock of ring-billed gulls hunkered on the sand. Weathervane-like, they faced the northwest wind — a relatively warm one compared to what’s going to be coming in the weeks and months ahead — as a train of billowing clouds pushed on shore behind them.
It was nature at its finest. Then I noticed the neon colored remains of partially deflated mylar balloons scattered about the shore. A large tangle of a fishing net with a salmon or lake trout fly attached caught sand at the edge of the wave wash — likely from an accidental break-off. A discarded beer bottle lay along dune path. There was more, but you get the picture. Wind and waves blew the balloons ashore. When will people quit releasing celebratory balloons, tossing empty bottles and cans, cigarette butts or worse along the places they frequent because of their beauty?
The realities of life are always close at hand.
I left the park seeking to catch the final blast of sunset at Ludington North Breakwater Light. But I pulled over at Lincoln Lake to take in the reflection of the clouds, now reddening as the sun set unseen by me, in the east. The sun was down before I made it to town.
The cars parked at Stearns Park and the Loomis Street boat launch, their occupants watching the day fade to night, demonstrated that many of the best shows to be seen don’t come from Hollywood.
In the coming days and weeks before election, take time to study candidates and issues before casting your ballot, however you wish to do it. No matter how ugly politics gets, know we are better than that ugliness.
If you need reminding that all is not ugly, keep an eye on the sky for the next fall show and head to your favorite place to enjoy it.
It does the soul good to smile. Monday evening I smiled a lot.
I’m Steve Begnoche, and I approved this message.