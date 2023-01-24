Maybe this careless handling of classified documents by the current and former Presidents of the United States has a simple explanation: old men not knowing what they’re doing.
Bear with me. Don’t get mad.
Let’s be clear both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump messed up by stashing classified documents at their homes and offices. It’s wrong.
Investigations are warranted into how, why, who had access and so forth in both breaches of proper handling.
Citizens need to know our presidents take security matters seriously.
Can we agree on that?
Perhaps this propensity to collect and stash work documents has something to do with the ages of Biden and Trump.
They’re geezers, even older than me, another geezer.
Can we agree on that?
I chuckled watching the video of Biden pulling his Corvette out of his garage with boxes stacked up in the background. I can relate to that.
I fight a losing battle to reduce clutter in the garage. I can’t relate to the Mar-a-Lago lifestyle of Trump. Messy garage, yes. Pampered life of privilege, not so me.
That doesn’t make Biden’s careless handling of documents more forgivable than Trump’s careless handling of documents. They’re both wrong. We agreed on that, right?
Biden should have heeded the adage about people living in glass houses not throwing stones before he questioned how Trump or anyone could be so reckless in handling classified documents. Oops.
Trump, unsurprisingly, was all bombast and outrage that Mar-a-Lago was searched. He complained he was again being subjected to a witch hunt — one that found at least a box of classified spells, I mean documents.
Maybe both men should blame old guy forgetfulness for their mishandling.
I didn’t finish cleaning out my LDN newsroom desk on my last day as managing editor of this newspaper nearly seven years ago until the office was closed at the end of the day. Wanting to get home that Friday evening, I chucked a bunch of stuff to go through into cardboard boxes I took home. I stashed them in my “secure,” locked garage that looked just like Biden’s boxes in his garage.
It happens.
Or at least it did to me. Maybe it did to Joe and Donald, too.
Eventually, I went through the boxes and winnowed materials down to one small box that still remains. Most of the winnowing happened in the weeks after I left the LDN. That’s when I found I had taken home stuff that would better have been shredded at the office. Instead, those papers made a nice blaze in the backyard firepit.
Then, I forgot about the remaining partially filled box. Until Joe’s Garage boxes became national news.
I went through the box the other day. I wondered if I had kept anything I shouldn’t have beyond what I burned years ago.
The box’s contents are even smaller now. Why we keep some things seems silly eventually. The box still held memorabilia I will hang on to for a while yet — and items I had set aside for reviewing at a later date — years later, it turned out.
Amidst the clutter I found something that didn’t belong there: an application letter with personal information from a former reporter, now passed, that should not have left the LDN office. It should have been shredded there, not kept in that “secure” box in my locked garage.
I hope the Department of Justice doesn’t sweep in — unless they will sweep the garage after going through my collected junk saved in case something is needed one day.
Yes, I’m one of those. I am thrilled when a short piece of scrap wood stashed for years saves me a trip to Lowe’s or Home Depot — no matter how many times I tripped over it in the hopes of saving a buck someday.
I can envision Joe Biden doing the same. Delaware Joe and the Lost Classified Documents might not be a hit movie, but it could be a documentary.
I have a more difficult time envisioning Trump saving anything. I envision him throwing important stuff out and if some day it is needed and not found blaming the loss on someone else. Call me biased, but I think that’s more likely.
Still, maybe Trump also left the White House in a rush tossing stuff in boxes for later review — a later that might not have ever arrive.
Now Biden and Trump are both in trouble. I may be with some of you.
Forgive us. We’re geezers who probably spend a lot of time looking for our keys, wallet and phone.
Maybe they’re in the boxes in a secure garage or closet.
When it comes to classified documents, we can and must do better.