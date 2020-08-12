What is it about little rituals that makes life better?
It may be as simple as driving through Stearns Park rather than by it when heading south on Lakeshore Drive.
It may be as comforting as the first cup of coffee on the deck on a summer morning.
Or a glass of wine, a cold beer or iced tea after a hard day’s work.
It may be a bit of superstition. Sometimes when ice fishing if it’s slow and I’m sipping coffee poured from a Thermos I will pour a dollop into the hole to share with the fish. Goofy, for sure, but harmless.
When crossing the Mackinac Bridge, I open a window, unless it’s pouring rain, bitter cold or blowing snow. That whiff of lake air from the bridge and view unimpeded by window glass makes the trip a bit more enjoyable.
It may involve giving thanks by saying grace before a meal, or quiet reflection or prayer before bed.
At our cabin in the Upper Peninsula, what became a habit and turned into a ritual of mine is a last walk out to the beach to look at the night sky before turning in for the night. Sometimes if the weather is overcast, raw or worse, it’s a quick look. On nights when the Milky Way is pouring through the night sky, or there’s a full moon, or it’s still, I can linger.
At such times, I think about the day passed or the day ahead. I count my lucky stars and sometimes am rewarded with a glimpse of northern lights, meteors or the twinkle of freighter lights passing between Whitefish Point and Sault Ste. Marie.
Coffee is involved in a lot of my rituals. When I sit down to write, I generally pour a cup. Depending on the day, the column or the story, it may be the first of many or I may sip at it and only half-finish it. But the cup of liquid inspiration at hand is part of my writing ritual and, to me, is as important to getting something written as turning on the computer.
Heading home when in town often involves a look at Lake Michigan from the Loomis Street Boat Launch. If the lighting is intriguing, a storm threatening or the mood moves me, I will go out of the way to catch that look.
I know I’m not alone. People have rituals for golf and just about every other game. Some of the rituals are for those who play the game. Other rituals are for those who are fans of a sport or a team.
These rituals add comfort to life, a bit of hope in that we think we may affect an outcome by wearing a certain shirt for a big game.
Probably every angler has lost a lure or fly that was special and seemed to outperform others even if you have others of the same kind of lure or fly. Those others are not THE lure or THE fly.
There’s debate whether such a special lure really has something unique about it, or if the angler catches more fish with it because he or she uses it more often. No matter, the angler gains confidence with THE lure just as a superfan or a golfer or bowler gains confidence wearing a certain shirt or socks or whatever.
Each becomes part of a game day or fishing ritual.
These personal ritual makes us feel better or more right with the world.
The pandemic has played havoc on life as we know it. But it hasn’t stopped me from enjoying that morning coffee on the deck, or opening the window when I cross the Mackinac Bridge, or driving through Stearns Park or to the boat launch for a look at Lake Michigan.
The little rituals may have even helped me and others weather the pandemic and those changes it has brought to our lives.
Alas, the pandemic may have caused other rituals to be skipped, especially rituals based around sports or group activities including church services.
It’s made the other, more personal rituals even more important.
Enjoy these last weeks of summer.
The hours of daylight are noticeably shortening. A few maples in wet areas are already showing a bit of red. They’re but hints of autumn to come.
For now, I’ll take that first cup of coffee on the deck and enjoy the quiet and cool of a summer morning.
It’s a ritual that gets me started for the day and keeps me going even in this time of pandemic.