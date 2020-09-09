The deeper boom of long Lake Superior waves rolling onto our Whitefish Bay beach after wrapping around Whitefish Point are a sound of fall on this Labor Day afternoon.
Before daughter Michelle left for home with her kids and husband, she remarked of the waves and the strong, gusting wind in the trees, “It’s sounds like fall. I don’t like it.”
It did sound like fall. It’s really not the sound she didn’t like but the realization summer 2020 is drawing to a close.
The kids are back in school. Temperatures over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula struggled — and too often failed — to get into the 60s much less 70. A frost warning alert for nearby Canada flashed on my cell phone.
Storms that could only be described as fall storms with strong winds and ferocious waves swept through. It was as if the famed Lake Superior gales of November had come real early – catching Michiganders trying to squeeze more summer fun out this season by surprise.
Waves of 15 or more feet on the open lake met 3- to 5-foot waves coming off Whitefish Bay at the point of Whitefish Point creating a maelstrom of foaming spray being shot into the air by near-gale force gusts of wind Thursday.
I ventured to the tip of the point where I enjoyed photographing the power of Mother Nature with my hood up and jacket on while waves washed over my feet and splashed me from two directions despite me standing on what was dry land when I began.
This storm howled in full fall fury.
As I write, the sun is out, the sky is blue. Quiet has returned to our part of the shoreline — except for the low boom of waves washing onto shore and eating into the bluff. The weekenders are gone. I will follow them late on Labor Day. I’d rather drive into the night than fight traffic.
We’re nearing the official start of autumn when the daylight hours are shorter than the night hours. That’s probably the aspect of fall I enjoy the least. I enjoy the light and warmth of summer days perhaps even more now than I did as a kid.
Once fall is fully engaged — trees along water’s edge, in swamps and one section of the road home between Paradise and Trout Lake showed plenty of maples fringed in crimson — and the autumn show begins, I will enjoy it, as I will winter in its time.
Though I enjoy the night sky year-round, there’s just too much of it in winter.
Summer this year was a life-saver under the social distancing protocols of COVID-19.
It was easy to be outdoors. The Great Lakes were warm and swimmable. The beaches were inviting. It wasn’t difficult to find an area to be safely spaced from others. That helped me cope, maybe you, too.
As the temperatures cool, the fall rains begin and the days get shorter, the outdoors will be less appealing to many.
I’m sure that’s a factor in Michelle’s observance that the she didn’t like the sound of fall in the air Monday morning.
If ever there was a year we wanted summer to linger, 2020 is it. Even with many events and activities we enjoy curtailed or suspended, we enjoyed the season. Summer saved our sanity, our peace of mind, our ability to laugh and escape the weight of problems that seem bigger than us.
But alas, seasons will change.
We are in the added season of ugly politicking.
Yes, a cold beverage on the deck or the beach watching the sun go down is more appealing.
It proved too chilly Labor Day for me to take my traditional last swim of the trip north. Maybe, warmth will return here in Ludington so I can get another dip or two into Lake Michigan before summer truly ends.
As I left, the wind and waves still said fall has arrived in the Upper Peninsula. The chill in the air is unmistakable. The weather guy predicted a high Tuesday in the low 50s and lows of 43.
Oh, well. We have to deal with the hand we’re played.
Maybe there’s a few cards of summer left to be dealt.
One can hope.