Many say we are a country divided.
Perhaps, it is so.
Does it have to be?
Chasms, valleys and other physical barriers long have been crossed.
A bridge connects Michigan’s two peninsulas — each beautiful and distinct in its own ways. The Mackinac Bridge is an engineering marvel, a testament to ingenuity, hard work, engineering and a vision to connect Michigan.
Bridges come in all sizes. The bridge over the Big Sable River at Ludington State Park is humbler and smaller than the Mackinac Bridge. Still, it serves to connect us to the park’s northern expanse.
The Lincoln River bridges on Jebavy Drive and M-116 connect Ludington to Hamlin Township and points north. They are quite different structures. One is lower, wider and people fish off it. The other is higher, not pedestrian friendly and tricker in icy conditions.
Sometimes we connect even more simply with a culvert in a creek. Or a walking bridge. Sometimes ferries are used.
When we want to connect, to get someplace, join together for commerce, recreation or to explore new areas, we engineer a way to do it.
If we want to be a united people and live up to our country’s name and heritage as the United States of America, we can do it. But we must want to. We must work at being united, to engineer, build and maintain those connecting bridges.
It’s not just the other side’s responsibility, either. If the SS Badger only ran in one direction, it wouldn’t serve much purpose.
Sadly, as we await the completion of this ever-so painful and close presidential election, those who wish to blow up the bridges, to go only one way, to be an island unto their own are gaining traction.
Everything wrong is the other side’s fault. The other side cheated, lied or whatever.
That’s no way to build or maintain a bridge.
Bridges and the nation share another common trait: we must trust in their foundation, their engineering, construction and maintenance if we are to use them.
Does anyone remember the controversy surrounding the Zilwaukee Bridge on I-75/U.S. 23 over the Saginaw River when the more than 8,000-foot long, eight-lane segmented bridge was being constructed? It took nine years to complete and a change in contractors after a 150-foot section tipped out of alignment.
I had a t-shirt depicting the Three Stooges building it. People said they wouldn’t cross it. There were lawsuits and recriminations.
It took nine years, but ultimately, “the bridge that made Zilwaukee famous” was completed and is among Michigan’s busiest bridges today. Despite the controversy and troubles during its construction, eventually all was made right. Today, thousands of people use it without a thought to the perseverance required to complete it.
We are experiencing the Zilwaukee Bridge of presidential elections now.
We have lawsuits. We likely are changing contractors if the projected, unofficial results withstand legal challenges and are borne after recounts. Completing the process takes time. But eventually, we should get it right and continue down the highway with a chance for a united nation.
I’ve written frequently about the need for citizens to not let political partisans separate us. Instead of sharing a bridge, some want to blow them up so their side wins at any cost.
We have to be better than that. Just as the interstate highway system, despite all its deficiencies, makes travel easier, supports commerce and connects the country, bridging political differences leads to a better nation.
We don’t have to agree on everything or sit around a campfire singing together. There are potholes to fill and maintenance is required even in governing. That requires us talk together, to work together. We need to approach differences with respect for each other.
We shouldn’t call names or make unsubstantiated claims. We shouldn’t spread lies or misinformation. Citizens with different viewpoints are not the enemy; they are fellow Americans.
This purgatory of 2020 will continue election-wise for a while, it seems.
So be it.
Will the differing sides will talk to one another after the elections is finalized? Scorched earth politics won’t help. Burning bridges is generally a bad idea.
Too many are stiffening their jaws, planting their political feet in cement refusing to budge. Too many tune out anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
Instead of a bridge, barriers to separate are being raised.
It’s a blueprint for disaster.
Can we get it right?
Please.