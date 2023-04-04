After a month on the road, we’re home.
Brenda and I are glad to be back and glad to have explored parts of the United States we hadn’t visited.
We live in a beautiful place, in a beautiful state, in a beautiful nation in a beautiful world, though sometimes the beauty is muted, hidden or must be sought.
Memories made that I will savor include:
• Watching early morning sunlight seep into the Grand Canyon illuminating its dizzying display of cliffs and crevices. The first morning at the popular overlook at Mathers Point, I shared the experience with several dozen other people who braved icy conditions after an overnight dusting of snow that melted and glazed all surfaces. I was glad I packed my parka and my ice cleats. The next morning, heading east I found a trail where mostly alone I walked, watched and photographed the canyon awake. In two hours, I encountered only a few people. What a treat to share such a world-renowned vista with an elk that wandered by.
• Being a creature of the Great Lakes, the great Sonoran Desert was a revelation. I imagined a harsh place where plants struggled to survive. There’s truth in that, just as there’s truth the dunes of Ludington can be a harsh place where plants struggle to survive. However, timely and for southern Arizona, bountiful rains since last summer meant we arrived as a desert super-bloom was bursting out. Locals said it was the best they had seen in decades.
We had expected to see a subtle color palette of sandy brown, muted ochres and dusty greens. Those colors were present, but the brittle bush, creosote bushes, the desert poppies and cactus were vibrant in yellows, orange and green. Lupine and scorpion weed splotched purple puddles along roads and places where rain once pooled. Red buds on barrel cactus promised the show would continue for weeks.
The Sonoran is known as a green desert, a living desert, and during our visit some places were as green as a Michigan river bottom after spring rains. What a feast for eyes accustomed to weeks of winter. We hit a winning ticket on our tourist lottery experiencing this super-bloom.
• Cactus, in all their many varieties, fascinated me. Initially I couldn’t take my eyes off the cholla, a smaller cactus seemingly everywhere in open areas of New Mexico and Arizona. A lot of cholla sported white bristles that caught light in intriguing ways. Friends and family we visited at various stops tried to enlighten us about the different types of cholla: teddy bear, chain, Sante Fe and on and on.
As we pushed farther south, the saguaro took hold.
Forests of these cartoonish cactus full of personality filled hillsides. Many with trunks free of arms, looked like giant, tall cucumbers sticking out of the desert floor. Others had arms out, arms up, arms hanging down or protruding in all directions. Woodpeckers had punched holes in many giving the appearance of eyes. No wonder they’re a symbol of this great desert that stretches up from Mexico.
• The Painted Desert and the Petrified Forest showed other sides of desert landscape. I rued not having more time to get a needed permit to be out in them at sunrise or sunset. Sadly, these national parks adjacent to one another are only open from 9 to 4 because, as a worker told me, “People take things.” To prevent removal of petrified wood, the parks close.
• The pueblos of New Mexico and the reservations of Arizona are home to native tribes pushed from lands they once roamed. As a kid who grew up watching Westerns on black and white television, I, like most Americans, was raised with caricature image of this nation’s original residents. We visited one pueblo — many are still closed to non-residents following the wave of COVID that hit natives so hard. Our treatment of natives is not to be whitewashed or glossed over. Those sins still harm those who were here first.
In so many places we saw great beauty, natural and man-made. We awed over the Salt River Canyon. I soaked in the subtle beauty of the Plains and prairies. We dined on local fare and met with friends and family. We were tourists, and will remember how we wished to be treated when tourists descend on Ludington in the summer months ahead.
This morning, I sipped my first cup of coffee in Michigan in a month on my deck listening to familiar and welcomed spring bird song, looking at trees and the creek in the back yard.
I will savor the memories made this past month and I will resume daily life knowing, we live in a special place in a world rich with special places.
Now, for another cup of coffee.