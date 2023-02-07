Enough hot air has been generated opining about the Chinese balloon shot down after floating across much of the country this past week to fill a flotilla of balloons to float over China.
The Chinese government is about as believable on this balloon as the made-for-media outrage of Congressional critics of Biden’s handling of the incident.
My first thought, too, upon hearing a suspected spy balloon was over Montana was shoot it down. It’s big, open, sparsely populated country.
Sometimes first instincts are the best instincts. Other times, a more thoughtful approach is warranted.
If a piece fell and killed or seriously injured someone, the critics of Biden’s not shooting it down immediately would instead be critics of how it was hastily shot down. If, indeed, the determination is correct that the balloon was unlikely to gain information different than what China’s satellites gather is true, caution in taking it down would be justified.
Perhaps we’ll never know all the details concerning the decision to wait. To think political foes of a president, any president, will take a breath and be slow to criticize until facts are known is about as absurd as floating a balloon the size of three buses or more over the U.S. to spy on us is.
What’s next? A social media platform collecting our personal information? Oh yeah, that balloon is flying right now on our smart phones and computers online.
WINTER WONDERS
Sunshine, a few clouds and comparatively warm-for-winter temperatures made it easy to enjoy the snow and ice left behind after the brief blast of winter a week ago.
Saturday evening, Friends of Ludington State Park’s third lantern-lit hike of the Winter 2022-23 drew at least 150-200 people to stroll along the one-mile-long trail at Ludington State Park guided by the light of lanterns.
As an FLSP board member, I served as greeter at the warming shelter welcome fire answering questions, chatting and helping those who wanted to try snowshoes properly put them on.
Walking on snowshoes along the packed trail might have been more work than walking without them. We told people that, but many wanted to try the park’s loaner snowshoes anyways. They had fun, so no harm done.
Walkers I talked to came from many places including suburban Detroit, Ann Arbor, Fenton, Saginaw, Grand Rapids, Holland, Indiana, Ludington, Scottville and Pentwater. One couple timed their trip from Florida to visit family here to coincide with a lantern-lit hike.
It’s a simple event that attracts people of all ages, families, Scout groups, couples and contemporaries who stroll through the park in the dark for an hour. Some enjoy hot chocolate at the fire park interpreter Alan Wernette tends at the amphitheater.
Smiles brighten the evening, too.
I also talked to a gentleman from Holland who was part of group of hammock campers having “a hang” for the weekend in Cedar Campground. Eric said he sleeps outside all winter in his insulated, encapsulated winter hammock. He promised he’s more comfortable sleeping in it outdoors than I am sleeping in my bed at home. I will take his word for it.
Monday, I enjoyed poking around and photographing ice sculptures Old Man Winter created using wind, waves and water along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Nature’s art is transitory, temporary and temperamental. With sunshine brightening the small ice volcanoes, humps, cliffs and other forms along First Curve at the state park, the sculptures glistened as much as a diamond or precious metal might.
Later, I caught sunset and twilight over Ludington North Breakwater Light at Stearns Park. I noticed a woman concentrating on something close to shore composing photos with her phone camera. When she finished, I investigated what fascinated her: an impressive arch of ice framing the lighthouse. I sprawled on the ice to photograph the scene.
By now, the arch might have collapsed. Above freezing temperatures Tuesday might have done it in. Or perhaps it survives. Either way, I’m glad I experienced it.
STATE OF THE UNION
Writing this well before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday night address, I don’t know what he will have said. I hope he did more than offer to work across the aisle. That’s a start, but hardly enough. Somehow, the president and other leaders, national and state in particular, have to rise above shrill partisanship and empty promises to work with the other side to eliminate self-imposed political barriers in order to find common ground to serve citizens.
Perhaps that possibility is only a dream. Still, the dream is better than the nightmare of foolish ultra-partisanship that is more dangerous to our nation than a Chinese spy balloon that ultimately was shot down.
Let’s take aim at partisan barriers.
Up, up and away!