“It sounds like August.”
My wife Brenda made that observation listening to crickets Sunday.
It caught me by surprise, but I agree — it does sound like August.
The wind in the trees is a bit different in August, too. There’s a certain quality to it that is different than say the sound of a breeze on Fourth of July.
The sound of exploding fireworks isn’t as certain, either.
The lighting is different now, too.
It’s crisper and more intense.
The days are shorter.
August is pure summer. But it gives fair warning summer isn’t going to last.
Enjoy it as much as you can.
I can hardly watch cable news or read Facebook these days.
Neither are enjoyable.
On one, pundits from either side of the political equation spin their opinions with plenty of help from political partisan hacks all too ready to demonize the opposition.
On the other, people who I know and thought reasonable post tirades and insults that make me question my former opinion of them. Too many repost propaganda, often unsourced or from questionable outlets, that fit their particular point of view though not always facts. Discussion is nigh impossible. Too many think the more insulting they can be of the opposition, the better their argument is. I just want to yell stop and send them to time out.
For us as a community, state or nation to solve problems we have to be able to talk and work through differences, despite however childish our elected leaders sometimes act. Partisanship is not patriotism.
I’ve frequently said we’re better than our elected leaders. I still believe that to be true —despite what I read in Facebook posts.
So, I’m further reducing the limited time I allocated to social media. It’s misnamed.
It’s safe to say we’re all tired of this COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadly, it’s not gone away and will be with us into 2021, it seems.
Sadly, the issue of how we should respond became too political. Instead of coming together as a nation in a unified response, partisans starting at the top have responded too often politically instead of listening to sound, science-based medical advice.
It’s pretty clear our national inability to work together on this has prolonged and worsened COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States.
Can’t we do better? Please?
Even if you’re a fan of President Trump, the timing of the move on the U.S. Postal Service is highly suspect. After three years and eight months in office, he turns now to restructuring it within three months of an election that was bound to see heavy mail-in voting.
Why Trump fears more people participating in an election isn’t clear if he’s as confident as he says he is in winning re-election.
I don’t think he’s as confident as he tries to portray. He didn’t win the popular vote last time. Mid-terms weren’t kind to Republicans and it’s not at all clear his base has increased — though their fervor for him might have. His highly polarizing approach to the pandemic response, his deaf ear to calls for racial justice, his reality television approach to governing and his difficulty with discerning facts from fantasy, to name but a few of his weaknesses, have soured many to him.
When —he COVID-19 going got tough early on, he punted to the governors to take action — and then blamed all the problems on them. He claimed response to this worldwide pandemic was a state’s duty, though one factor of when federal leadership is appropriate in is when an issue crosses state lines. Coronavirus sure did.
On the other hand, operating a postal system is a federal responsibility delineated in the U.S. Constitution.
Running elections is a state responsibility.
It would seem clear that if states want universal mail in voting, such has been done in Colorado for years without serious trouble, that’s their business. The federal government should be doing what it can to make sure the Postal Service is up to the expected increase in mail if, as appears certain, more Americans choose to vote that way this year during a pandemic. Perhaps the extra mail would help the Postal Service’s finances.
A more rational response with the election so close would be to assure us there will be overtime for postal workers if demand calls for it, to add or at least maintain mail drop off locations and increase the ability to handle, sort and deliver mail in a timely fashion.
Trump is correct in saying the Postal Service can do better. It can.
But the manner and timing of how he says he’s going about it gives one little confidence he’s doing it now for the right reasons. That’s more than troubling.
Sorry for the scramble of thoughts. The sounds of August rattled me.
Didn’t summer just begin?