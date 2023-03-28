Traveling in southern Arizona this past week, Jill Iteen, Brenda and I had a first-hand look at “the wall,” Donald Trump-style, not Pink Floyd’s.
For some, it represents security. For others it represents a miscarriage of American values.
The reality is more complicated.
The wall along the southern border of the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument jars one upon first sight.
It stands black against the desert terrain. And rusty. Near noon, with the sun high in the cloudless sky, it’s formidable, yet not impenetrable — far from it.
A rocky desert dirt service road meanders along the American side tight to the fence. White trucks and vans, with green “U.S. Border Patrol” logos cruise by, leaving a wake of dust behind them.
You can see through the slanted slats of the wall to view Mexico on the other side. It’s like looking through vertical Venetian blinds. It’s not a clear view, just as American immigration policy, politics and the debate around the southern border is neither clear, nor unobstructed by misconceptions and force-fed fear of people seen as different from us.
Puerto Blanco Drive leads Organ Pipe visitors next to the wall for miles. Signs caution illegal activity including smuggling might be encountered and visitors should avoid contact with suspicious people. Visitors are told to call 911 if suspicious activity is seen.
The route passes a trailhead to a rare desert pond, an oasis among cactus and scrub brush. The parking lot is 100 feet from the wall.
As we traveled the drive, four or five U.S. Border Patrol trucks and vans, with people piled in the back, raced by headed the other way. We guessed the passengers had been apprehended, but we couldn’t be sure. Clearly, though, people breach the wall.
Friends we talked to who winter not far away, say the “migrant problem” has been overstated. People crossed the border mainly to work, and then went home, they said.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t serious problems.
The Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument’s visitor center is named after Kris Eggle, a Cadillac, Michigan, native, and park law enforcement officer killed while trying to apprehend drug cartel members who fled into the United States after committing a string of murders in Mexico, according to the park service.
In the nearby town of Ajo, photographer Tom Kiefer, a former janitor at a U.S. Border Patrol processing center has an exhibit, “El Sueño Americano / The American Dream,” on display in a gallery. Kiefer told us he didn’t start out to make art; he wanted to save the canned food that had been taken from apprehended illegal border crossers which was destined for the dump not to be wasted so he received permission take it to give to others in need.
His art came out of what he found and his uncertainty about treatment of those apprehended.
His exhibit, part of which has been part of Art Prize in Grand Rapids, features photographs of items assembled in sets of similar items confiscated under the U.S. policy that requires anything non-essential or potentially lethal be taken from those picked up for illegal entry.
Bibles, love letters, socks, Snickers bars, backpacks and other daily items are portrayed. Looking at the images, one can’t help but wonder if the policy is humane.
According to an Arizona Star article, some 22,000-plus people who crossed the border illegally were apprehended in the Tucson sector that includes the area we visited. Many wanted to be caught. Some, however, were smuggling marijuana in backpacks.
At the trailhead to the pond walk, I took a closer look at the wall. I watched traffic on the Mexican highway as it passed by flickering behind the slats. Life is lived on both sides of that wall.
Later, we headed to Lukeville, a flyspeck of an unincorporated town dominated by the border crossing point and its structures. A gas station and parking lot was to one side of the crossing facility. A derelict motel facility long closed was on the other side.
Little traffic was apparent. Most Americans crossed Friday heading to Rocky Point, a resort area 60 miles away on the Gulf of Mexico for recreation and rest.
One’s situation makes a difference.
We need better answers to the issues surrounding our southern border than either political party has proposed or promoted. Walling ourselves in isn’t the answer and doesn’t work. Pretending there is no problem or need for a better way to process migrants, likewise doesn’t work.
Most of “illegals” trying to enter this nation are doing so to find a better life, safety, security and work.
In New York City, the Statue of Liberty proclaims, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
What do we say to those trying to enter at our southern border?
Certainly, something different. Nor is the southern door golden, or welcoming.
We must do better.