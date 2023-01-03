Are you ready to try something new in 2023?
Patterns we develop or fall into in life comfort us.
We like our routines, what we know, what we are familiar with.
What we eat, what we read, what we listen to, what routes we drive and other habits we form as we go about our daily lives have benefits.
This learned behavior can bring us enjoyment, efficiencies and a feeling of security.
Trying something new can disrupt comfort zones, sometimes with mixed results.
A new year is a good excuse for a bit of disruption.
So, what to try?
How about volunteering to help on a program, project or activity that adds to the greater good?
Working with a nonprofit as a volunteer or serving on a local government board can broaden one’s outlook and understanding while helping the community at large. Many of those positions are filled for the year since terms start at the start of the year, but it’s still a good time to shop around and check out areas that might interest you. Partial terms often open during a year.
Maybe it’s a local governing board, a planning or parks commission, a nonprofit providing services in an area that concerns or interests you. Attend a meeting or a function related to an area that intrigues you. Learn what it is a group does or seeks to do. Often one can help without being on a board.
Such commitments take work, effort and time. Rewards might be realized through easing a problem, adding something of worth to the community or gaining a sense of being part of something good.
My participation in Friends of Ludington State Park over the years has been personally rewarding. I’ve enjoyed helping a place I love and seeing improvements and programs FLSP supports bringing joy to others.
Our lantern-lighted snowshoe walks return this Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. — likely as a walk without snowshoes unless new snow falls in the coming days. I’ve greeted people around the fire many a time. FLSP volunteers light the lanterns and later extinguish them along the roughly 1-mile trail, and pass out and collect loaner snowshoes when snow conditions allow. It can be cold, but watching families and groups of friends smile as they talk and walk through the park following the lights and gathering around the two fires to talk warms one. It’s a very social winter evening event.
This Saturday’s lantern-lit hike will also have a Book Walk put on by the Great Start Collaborative. Story boards from “A Wish to be a Christmas Tree” by local author Colleen Monroe will line the trail so you and your young ones (kids or grandkids) can read the story while walking. The Great Start Collaborative also will give 100 author-signed copies of the book and other reading materials to the first 100 families. It’s worth checking out, right?
Every time I go to the park and see children and families enjoying the Hamlin Lake beach playground FLSP championed, or see people enjoying the summer programs FLSP sponsors and, this past summer, reading the thanks from people who have used the new Action Trackchair all-terrain wheelchair to help those with mobility challenges to explore the park, I feel a reward from the work FLSP has done.
A couple of my favorite walks of 2022 were with Jamie Spore as she first tested the track chair for FLSP and later as we trekked to Big Sable Point on a fine August afternoon just for the enjoyment of getting out in the park. We had great conversation and it was a privilege to see her in the track chair tooling along the beach or through the woods enjoying parts of the park she had not seen before because wheelchairs and sand aren’t a good mix. (A bit of breaking news, FLSP has successfully raised enough funds to purchase a second track chair this year.)
In 2023, take a chance by trying something new. Maybe it’s time to lend your skills and time to an endeavor to help make the community and world a better place.
Giving of time, talents, treasure and oneself can prove rewarding to the community and the giver.
A new year is a perfect reason to give it a whirl.