No matter what the groundhog predicts Thursday, it’s winter now.
The first sub-zero wind chill conditions of the season Monday found Brenda and I looking out the windows at bird feeders in the yard.
It’s more rewarding than watching television.
The birds dined in hordes.
Finches zipped between trees and feeders from many directions.
Skilled observers’ ability to count birds on wing is impressive. It’s easier counting birds when they’re flying in the same direction. There was no counting the dizzying chaos of flying finches Monday.
At the thistle seed station, finches clung to every space on the screened feeder.
Near a different feeder and the ground below it, 20 mourning doves sat in tree branches, taking turns eating cracked corn and sunflower seed. Counting doves is easy. Perching side-by-side-by-side on the same branch, they look as peaceful as what a white dove symbolizes.
Mourning doves can be stubborn while feeding. They might not move when other birds want a turn. Doves will skedaddle for a blue jay or a red-bellied woodpecker — not so much for a finch, nuthatch or titmouse.
When mourning doves take off upon something scaring them, they do so noisily en masse. In our yard the doves head for the hemlocks or the creek. During cold days like these in winter, doves frequent the creek banks by of the open water. Is it warmer there? Are they drinking the water? Or hiding in the grass?
Watching birds leads to questions.
What bird is that often is the first question. Male or female? Are they residents or migrators? What kind of finch is that? Is that a red poll? a pine siskin? Where’s the guidebook?
We keep an informal list of birds that we’ve seen in the yard. Over the years, we’ve became familiar with our regulars and seasonal regulars – finches, titmice, nuthatches, chickadees, cardinals, blue jays, robins, phoebes, dark-eyed juncos, mourning doves, crows, indigo buntings, orioles, red-breasted grosbeaks and the woodpecker varieties: red-bellied, hairy, downy and pileated — but only one redhead over the years. We now recognize unusual visitors — though sparrows prove difficult.
With Dave Dister’s help we’ve identified a Carolina wren and a rough-legged hawk seen out the kitchen window. We’ve improved at identifying birds by noticing details. Still, Brenda and I will check several guidebooks and perhaps the Cornell University’s informative allaboutbirds.org website or other online resources to identify the unusual — for our house — visitors.
Our neighbors down on the corner, the Deladurantayes, post what birds they have at their feeders. Their more open yard attracts avian visitors that don’t frequent our heavily wooded yard a short walk away.
Some species, thrushes, warblers and barred owls, for instance, we hear but don’t see often.
Others, such as turkeys, wood ducks and Coopers hawks are sporadic visitors. Red-tailed hawks are seen and heard daily much of the year.
We’ve had an eagle perch in the yard. A couple times I’ve seen an eagle at the edges of the neighboring woods or gliding above the road. Vultures are far more common lazily circling the sky above in summer.
Because we feed songbirds, we feed the predator birds, too, which on occasion hunt the gathered throng at the feeders. We’ve seen hawks chase songbirds and find feathery signs of dinners hawks enjoyed.
When afield, I now pay attention to birds. It’s added intrigue, interest and pleasure to my wanderings. I’m not alone. Birding is a popular hobby. One website says birding has caught on with millennials. What’s not to like about it?
Often when I fill the feeders, black-capped chickadees land within inches of me and serenade me with a friendly “chick-a-dee-dee-dee.” Tufted titmice and nuthatches also sometimes come near. When it’s really cold like now, small downy woodpeckers might remain feeding on the suet until I arrive right at the feeder.
The price of black oil sunflower seed this season and concerns that the gathered birds might transmit disease to one another or wooly adelgids to the hemlocks along the creek, led me to reduce the number of feeders I put out.
Birds don’t need the feed we offer. Feeding birds is like putting out corn for deer, who also visit the feeder overnight. Doing so allows us the chance to observe them up close.
That’s enjoyable and interesting, especially on a frigid January day. There’s a lot to learn in the world around us.