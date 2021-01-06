What if President Donald Trump had taken a different course following his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 2020 election?
What if instead of trying to overturn the results, Trump instead put his effort into ensuring his Operation Warp Speed roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines he championed met its goal of 20 million Americans being vaccinated by year’s end?
What if he expended as much effort to save American lives through getting vaccine distributed as he is spending in trying to steal the election, he wrongfully claims is being stolen from him?
What if instead of trying to find votes he sought more vaccine or medical supplies?
What if he had actually worked with Congress on the COVID relief bills rather than ignoring the process until the bills were passed and then demanding larger direct payments than his party was willing to provide Americans?
What if he actually put America first instead of his own interests during these final months and weeks of his administration?
Dream on.
Americans might benefit. Lives might be saved.
At least, partisan passions wouldn’t have been inflamed by his stoking the fires of discontent with falsehoods and disinformation.
A transition serving the interest of the nation might occur instead of fueling festering mistrust based on allegations proven false forwarded to serve his personal vanities and lust for power and adulation.
What if? What if? What if?
We’re generally discouraged from thinking of what ifs because they aren’t the reality we face.
We’re supposed to face up to what is happening and deal with it.
What is happening is the president is showing his true colors and they are not red, white and blue. They are whatever color self-interest is.
His fight against the election results isn’t being done for the good of the nation. It’s being done because Trump can’t face the reality he lost. He’s playing a what if game but with much more at stake than musings of a small-town columnist.
What he’s doing is dangerous. Monday night he called on Vice President Mike Pence to somehow prevent the electoral college votes from being tallied in Biden’s favor.
It’s disgusting to see U.S. Senators and Representatives not having the courage to refute Trump’s falsehoods or condemn Trump’s call to the Georgia Secretary of State urging the Republican state officer to find him 11,780 votes so Trump could win the state. When the pleading didn’t work, Trump threatened legal action despite assurances from the official that Georgia’s election results are accurate and Trump’s assertions and data aren’t.
More than 100 Republican members of Congress including Michigan 1st District Congressman Jack Bergman have joined the Trump looney train to “formally object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021.” Bergman claims constituents demand it. Funny, on his social media posting many demand he not object.
I agree with Bergman that “The very foundation of our Democracy lies in the tenets of a free, fair, and secure election.”
But the step Bergman and his colleagues are about to take today in backing claims from a President who has sowed distrust at every step of this election process is what threatens that foundation of our Democracy. Citizens choose presidents, not sitting Presidents of Congress. Once that was a Republican core value.
The November election results are likely the most scrutinized in our history. Time and again the results have withstood recounts, audits and legal challenges all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. At each step, the result has been the same: Trump lost; Biden won.
It’s time to move on. Each state should review its rules and processes before another election cycle. Irregularities likely occur in each national election. Let legislatures and election officials sort them out and repair fixable problems before another election. The Constitution is clear: elections are a state responsibility.
Back to the what ifs:
What if the Jack Bergmans and Ted Cruzes of the world had the integrity to tell Trump he is wrong to continue spreading the falsehoods and disproven allegations?
What if Bergman and other sycophants actually put the citizenry and nation ahead of their personal political interests?
What if they had the guts to tell the would-be emperor he is parading without clothes on this anti-American effort?
What if they put America first?
Sorry. I can’t help but wonder how things could be different if so many in or seeking office really had others’ and American’s best interests at heart.
What if I wasn’t an idealist?
Maybe then I could accept the brazen and crass deception these politicians are trying to pull over on our nation.
But the fact is, I can’t accept it.
Nor should you.