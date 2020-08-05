On to the November general election.
Whatever the results of Tuesday’s primary election in Michigan (assuming we have results today), the main show of American elections is up next: a presidential election.
It’s almost too bad we couldn’t hold it next week. More than any other election year in memory, I think most people have their minds made up about who they want for president. Alas, we have to go through three months of what promises to be a nasty fall campaign season before we can vote in the general election.
The incumbent has his supporters. They seem unlikely to change their mind — unless it is revealed that Donald Trump really is Hillary Obama.
The challenger has his supporters, many of whom might be lukewarm to Joe Biden, but they’re tired of the incumbent and desire a change.
Is anyone truly undecided as to their presidential choice at this point? Probably a few, but not many.
What is likely to transpire in the coming weeks will involve more mud being tossed than at a mud bog rally, as nastiness and divisiveness reign.
Perhaps naively, I’ve long thought campaigns can actually make for a better nation by raising important questions that are debated separating chaff from kernels of good policy. No matter what one’s political persuasion, I’ve long thought a good political debate can lead one to enlighten one’s thinking by recognizing a good idea even if presented by an opponent.
That’s kind of out the door these days.
Too many people have allowed themselves to be polarized, to believe one party or the other holds all the good ideas and the other party has nothing to offer and represents evil.
We’ve got to be smarter than that. We’ve got to get back to a place where political opponents can debate ideas, passionately if they wish, but can still work with one another and — dare I say it? — compromise when the other side has legitimate concerns, worthwhile ideas or a better path forward on an issue.
Sadly, I don’t see that happening this year. Maybe after the next inauguration if whoever wins the presidency makes an effort to engage his opponents in a meaningful manner and the opponents recognize that to get something positive done, they need the signature of the president whether it be the incumbent or the challenger.
Most Americans, no matter their political preference, likely are tired of Congressional gridlock. It’s been going on for more than a decade and has at times been practiced by both parties.
The losers?
The American citizens who want government to work for them, to serve them, to listen to them. Instead, those elected to federal and state offices too often listen instead to caucus, party and special interests.
We shouldn’t seek a Republican or a Democratic solution, we should seek American solutions.
But I’m likely dreaming. The political operatives have increasingly succeeded in dividing us for their own political purposes: gaining or maintaining power.
They push our buttons sometimes with twisted facts, blatant fiction, negativity or made-up cultural flashpoints so we react how they wish us to react. They seek and trade in these tactics rather than actively seek ways to cooperate with those who see the world differently to find the best ways forward together.
Social media, cable television and talk radio, the world wide web make information and misinformation more widely available than ever before. Never has there been more of a need for consumers of information to know who is providing the information, and understand how to decide if it is trustworthy.
Despite protestations to the contrary by politicians who don’t like media scrutiny, more often than not some of the old standbys: newspapers, the Associated Press and traditional network news, flawed as they may be, still provide the most reliable news. The fallacy that anything unflattering to a president or a candidate is fake or slanted is dangerous to buy into. This nation was founded upon principles that included and rely upon a free and independent press that is free to publish stories that are unflattering or critical of those in power or those seeking power.
Cable gabfests, talk radio hosts and bloggers take that to the extreme. Too often they rely on speculation and unproven conspiracy theories that because of the noise become part of the news cycle and gain undeserving credibility especially among those who wish something to be true, whether or not it is.
Buyer beware is good advice for much that is shared on talk shows, social media and fringe websites.
I’ve wrote much of this before, but it bears repeating as we enter the final months of this presidential election campaign.
Be skeptical. Be cautious. Be aware many people are happy to fool others and have no scruples about caring if something being said is true.
The truth will come out is an adage of the news industry.
But will we discern the truth from the mud that will try to swamp it?
It’s up to each of us to try.