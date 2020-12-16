Election Day 2020 has ground on for more than a month with recounts, audits, lawsuits, a Supreme Court ruling, the Electoral College vote completed and still the current president refuses to publicly admit that he lost to the challenger.
Good can still come from the situation.
When the president-elect takes the oath of office Jan. 20, 2021, work can continue to improve our election process. The process worked even under intense scrutiny and pressure. It’s not perfect. It can be improved.
Allegations and emotional cries of cheating or rigging of the election have convinced millions of Americans something was stolen this year even though allegations mostly have been debunked time and again.
If we are to continue as a nation, faith in our elections must be restored — not by wrongly overturning an election won by the challenger. But by reviewing and clarifying issues brought forward, even if the courts deemed then unsubstantiated in ways that could change the results this fall.
Nothing is perfect. Irregularities need to be scrutinized. Work must be done to further reduce the chance of problems, misunderstandings, attempted fraud or lack of fairness or transparency in how we elect our leaders.
The U.S. Constitution is clear elections are to run by the states. That means, as residents of Michigan, we need to look to how to improve our state’s elections.
That means before the next statewide election in 2022, the legislature and governor should review what happened this fall and make adjustments. Here a few areas to consider:
• Preferably by statute, clarify if the Secretary of State may, under any circumstances, mail all voters applications for absentee ballots. One party said Secretary Of State Jocelyn Benson did that in 2020 because of concerns of COVID-19 pandemic keeping voters away from voting in person. The other party contends it was illegally done to increase turnout for its opponents. The courts held for the Secretary of State, so far. The legislature and governor, however, can and should agree on if, how and under what circumstances such a mailing may be done or ban it directly. And don’t wait until 2022 to decide.
• With Michigan voters having approved no-reason absentee voting in 2018, the legislature should also learn from the November election and in the future allow preparatory processing of absentee ballots before election day. Arguably, the change would provide time for a thorough review of absentee ballots cast, a speed up count on election day and be more humane to the election workers who work late into the night tallying votes cast sometimes weeks earlier.
• The role, responsibilities and rules governing political party poll challengers should be explained early on. The mob scene in Detroit election night from people who wanted to be poll watchers but were kept out — in a large part because slots available already were filled — is unfortunate and avoidable. No polling site has unlimited room. Limits on the numbers of poll watchers are to be expected. Clarify the process.
Elected leaders need to move beyond partisan politics to govern. Politicians spend far too much time raising money, campaigning and too often represent partisan interests at the expense of constituents who think differently. Political considerations pepper policy negotiations and decisions, but do they have to be the overriding consideration as often as they are?
We need to move beyond culture wars and identity politics. We need to remember we are all citizens of this state and nation. We can hold different ideas of how to govern and acknowledge the “other” side does love the nation.
Those who win, must lead with dignity and fairness remembering they represent that “other” side, too.
Those who lose, shouldn’t try to damage the system out of spite, anger or disbelief and disappointment.
A review of problems this election is warranted. Ignoring the vote tally to try change the results isn’t.
It’s almost Christmas. Lessons from Jesus Christ whose birth is celebrated by Christians on Christmas day might be worth considering, too: Treat others as you would like to be treated; turn the other cheek; forgive your enemies; make time for the children, accept your own cross.
We are called to service for our community, state, nation and without forgetting we share the world with others.
Let’s learn from the lessons of Election 2020, fix problems found and go about making this a better world to live in.
A FINAL NOTE
Fellow LDN columnist Tom Sheppardson, recruited to add a local conservative voice to this Opinion Page, died over the weekend. He and I might have seen happenings in the nation through different lenses, but we maintained a cordial relationship built on respect. He was an educator, musician, a Second Amendment advocate and, importantly, a gentleman. I’m better for our discussions over the years. The General Assembly of the Beyond has gained a fine trombonist.