Labor Day is upon us. As workers of all type pause, we as citizens of a nation of self-governed people have a lot of work to do.
It’s clearly up to us to bridge the divide that our elected political leaders widen pursuing their own gain.
The political conventions put this on display.
Politicians pander to bases seeking support. Fear is stoked when an attempt to understand the “other” side should be encouraged.
Opponents are dehumanized, their patriotism attacked because they think differently.
Blame is placed on the other side, even when there is blame to be shared by both sides.
Truth too often is subjected to a political narrative.
Reality can be messy. One can’t solely point to the parts of reality that support one’s position and ignore those that support a contrary view.
Good luck getting politicians to acknowledge that, much less take those differences into account.
Does anybody believe Joe Biden picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate solely because she was the best qualified candidate for that position? Clearly, there was great pressure to select a woman of color for the role. Biden should just embrace it. It’s a step forward and worth celebrating even if you don’t like Harris.
Does anybody believe President Donald Trump isn’t trying to scare white voters by raising a specter of urban troubles reaching the suburbs if Biden-Harris are elected? His position that what is happening in the urban centers of the nation is what will happen under a Biden administration is pretty bold since it is happening now under his administration.
Rather than try to solve an underlying problem — that black people, black men in particular — face a different reality than whites especially when encountering the law, the president stokes more fear and promises “law and order.” Yet his administration likely broke a law and ignored ethics in how it conducted parts of the Republican National Convention at the White House and other federal venues.
His admonishment that he will always support the police at a time when several police actions involved questionable deadly or potentially deadly force against minority citizens sends the wrong message.
Police are people and people are imperfect. Not every police action is proper. Like the rest of us including every president, police have to follow rules and laws, too. Police are not above the laws they enforce laws for us.
Biden and Harris have to make clear that the “defund the police” rallying cry is wrong. We need police. As noted, people are imperfect. There will always be lawbreakers who prey upon lawful citizens. Police deserve our support when, as they mostly do, they perform their job according to proper standards and laws. We know the important role they serve, and admire them for the risks they take to keep us safe. They shouldn’t become targets of abuse because of the actions of a few. And protestors shouldn’t loot, burn or try to injure officers. That’s wrong, too.
When police mistreat citizens or worse, they need to be held accountable. The badge and guns they carry in the name of communities, states and the nation come with responsibility to the Constitution, the law and citizens. They work for us – no matter our color of skin, economic reality or political persuasion.
How to police communities and how police agencies use funds appropriated them, however, are fair concerns of those communities and the public that provides the funds through taxes we pay. Are there better ways to keep communities safe? Citizens rightfully deserve a say in those decisions through elected officials or community advisory boards.
We can all do better, right?
Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the speakers during the RNC, was the repeated description of Democrats — fellow citizens who see different paths for governing — as godless un-American socialist radicals who would destroy the nation.
That there are socialists and radicals among those who associate with Democrats is no different than there are white supremacists and radicals who associate with Republicans. Both sides have their fringes. But that’s what they are — fringes.
Biden won the Democratic nomination in part because he wasn’t on the far left. If he is a Trojan horse for the far left, as Trump asserts, then Trump is a Trojan horse for unsavory extremists on the right. The proof of that can be read in his Tweets and heard in his remarks when he goes “off-message.”
A friend shared an interesting observation the other day that rings true: there is a left wing and a right wing on every bird – and both are part of the same bird, in this case, the United States of America.
Folks, we are better than the fear-mongering. We have to be. There are many good Republicans and many good Democrats.
Don’t be played by politicians who seek to divide us, because we see politics differently.
Statesmanship is needed more than ever. It’s in short supply.
It’s time for us as citizens to practice statesmanship and civil discourse even if some politicians seem incapable of it.
We need to lead them; too many of them are failing to lead us in an honest way.
Enjoy your Labor Day weekend. We have work to do.