Three and half months ago, I wrote about what I feel is an odd and relatively recent habit among people, mostly in public places. That’s the habit of answering, “You’re fine,” when what I’ve done is pay them the compliment of a “thank you” for services rendered. Of course I’m fine! And more belligerently, “Who says I’m not?”
The answer of “you’re fine” becomes a bit more problematic when it’s used after someone says “I’m sorry.” Where did that phrase come from? It’s as old as the hills. The word derives from “sorrow.” In its primary definition, it means to express sympathy or empathy: I am sorry for your loss, or I am sorry that such a thing happened, or I am sorry that such a misfortune exists in our world. Secondly, the phrase expresses regret or penitence. Thirdly: mournfulness or sadness.
It’s the No. 4 definition that causes a quandary in my mind. Fourthly, “sorry” means inspiring pity, scorn, or ridicule. It’s not a problem in a sentence quoted in Merriam-Webster such as this: “Her sorry excuse for a car choked on its last drop of gasoline, then died.” The quote is from Ingrid Law. It sounds like it’s from a novel or a short fiction. It’s not bad at all when the situation and the sentence inspire humor, is it? Also, it’s not so bad when the object of scorn is an inanimate object such as an automobile.
Generations ago, the word “pity” didn’t have the same connotation as it often does now. If the historical or classic fiction I’ve read is any indication, when someone pitied someone, it used to mean more of what we now mean when we say we have compassion, or fellow feeling for another human being. Maybe a little bit of understanding is included there too. These days, and really I’m talking about my whole lifetime, the word seems a bit too closely related to scorn and ridicule.
(If these sentences prompt you to reflect on the deleterious effects, and the negative power, of some of our present-day political discourse, who am I to argue with that? However, I’d like to be so bold as to encourage you to resist the urge to paint all political figures with the same brush. If we listen to people’s words, public and private, we can usually discern whether an attempt at fairness is usually the hallmark of a person’s thinking and speaking, or ridicule is. Of course, any one of us may slip up from time to time, but there’s usually a prominent tone to any one person’s discourse.)
So, it used to be that the phrase “I’m sorry” could mean something almost as neutral as “Excuse me.” Like if I accidentally pushed against you while standing in line to slam down a couple (or couple hundred?) bucks to attend a rock concert, for instance.
And now we come around to my original thought. Increasingly, if someone says “I’m sorry,” an answer to that might be “You’re fine.” I may be extra sensitive. In fact, there’s about a 100 percent chance that I am: there’s a whole category in the field of psychology called “highly sensitive people,” and when I read a book by Elaine N. Aron, called, “The Highly Sensitive Person,” I readily identified myself and my father as two of a kind. That doesn’t mean I need to develop a thicker skin. In fact, according to Aron and others, the world needs more of us!
But I digress. Just because I say the equivalent of a polite “excuse me” doesn’t mean that I think I’m not a perfectly balanced and reasonable and not-pitiable person. So I would like to advocate for everyone to please visualize themselves, and maybe practice, saying “No worries.” Why do I feel like that current phrase is more elegant than the weary old “No problem”? I can’t really say. But they do both mean the same.
So, if I’ve completely alienated you with this discourse, well, no worries; it happens. Hopefully we can all try to gauge each other by our usual behavior and the majority of our words. Someone said (I believe it was Ruth Bell Graham) that if two people agreed on everything, one of them was unnecessary.
And by the way, I had to look her name up on Wiki. I thought I recalled that her maiden name was Bell, but then I thought, no, I must be conflating that with Alexander Graham Bell. But my first instinct turned out to be right. No worries. Not sorry. I have a big grin on my face.