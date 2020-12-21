Many years ago, when there was more spare time and supplies to make it work, our family would print off a quick letter to be inserted with our Christmas cards we were sending out.
Even the idea of sending out Christmas cards seemingly is going by the wayside. At our home, we string up some lights between the living room and kitchen. From the string of lights, clothespins keep the cards up and open so we can read them when we get a chance.
We also keep the return envelopes, too, just in case the address of our friends and family still hasn’t made its way into our address book.
Over the years, we’ve received fewer and fewer Christmas cards. And we’ve sent fewer and fewer cards, too. Typically, if we’ve sent cards and don’t get in return, we stop sending them. That sometimes doesn’t happen, though. Some members of the family get them, no matter what.
The notes themselves, though, were a fun practice of reflection on the year that was. Unlike this year, there typically wasn’t that one over-riding theme, issue or event that affected everyone so greatly. This year, obviously, COVID-19 changed so much for all of us.
From the standpoint of this chair in the newsroom, much has happened over the course of the year.
When 2020 started out, it looked like we were moving toward taking a good step forward. We had a good group of local columnists that contributed nearly every day and we had a good group of newer staff members mixed with some good experience.
Like it did for everyone else, COVID-19 and the related shutdowns sent things sideways. Some of the more inexperienced people with us had to pivot to covering something and areas they didn’t even think of let alone have experience with. Those of us with the experience were hanging on as best as possible while showing the way.
We took our share of hits, too. Revenues plummeted, and it forced a lot of very tough choices. We made many reductions including at one time not having a Monday edition. There are and were fewer pages in each edition, too. For all of the changes you saw that way, there were many more hard cuts to personnel and income to everyone here — just like many of you who have seen your share of cuts.
As this year has worn on, we’ve also lost our share of people who meant a lot to us. Just recently, we lost Paul S. Peterson, our longtime managing editor, and we lost Thomas Sheppardson, a local conservative voice.
And, COVID-19 and illnesses have also left their marks on us here. We’ve had our share of our work family become affected by this disease in a variety of ways.
In that light, 2020 has been a sad, tough year.
There is hope, though. Certainly, a vaccine offers hope to those who look forward to the end of this pandemic. You don’t have to look to a vaccine for hope, though. It’s been here throughout this year, too, all around us.
Looking at our retail workers — the ones who have continued to work at grocery stores, convenience stores and the like — they’ve continued to do their job and do it well as they’ve adapted to this change and that change because of stipulations. And they’ve done it with outward smiles to the public while maybe masking their personal pain themselves.
Looking at our restaurants — the ones that had to close their dining rooms and serve people in a much different way — they’ve found ways to keep some of their employees going as the public has tried to do what it can to keep them afloat. They’ve had their service with a smile.
Looking at our custodians — the ones who toil at the oddest of hours — it’s their work to keep things clean and bright. When it was needed to do a “deep clean,” they stepped forward even more than before.
And certainly, we can’t forget our medical professionals, first responders and educators. They’ve shown they’re up for the fight to fulfill their calling in life.
Throughout it all, you can see people coming together at their core in many ways.
If there were a message to put into Christmas card it’s that there is hope all around us. There’s hope, too, from this seat in this newsroom. This calendar year has been hard and tough on all of us, and we’re no different.
Looking back, we’ve all had to learn, grow and adapt to life’s challenges.
And in many ways, that’s what makes 2020 very similar to all the years before us, and that’s what we look forward to in 2021.