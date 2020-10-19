Quicker and quicker, it appears so many of the long-standing norms of our country are being changed.
And they’re being changed not through compromise, but through each party gathering power and control to implement what they want.
That’s not how our country was founded. It’s not what was intended. Compromise is inherent in our country’s government.
Back when we took our respective government and civics classes, we learned why our initial national governing document failed, and the need for a new one was worked on. Our Constitution was built on a compromise, the Connecticut Compromise.
Through it, it allowed for the two chambers of Congress to be filled differently. While states such as California, Texas and New York have a litany of representatives compared to Delaware, Alaska and even us in Michigan, every state is treated equally in the number of senators.
And while the House will work in a fashion where the majority rules, the Senate and its rules called for a more deliberative process. Things like the filibuster and cloture were there to force the majority to at least work with those in the minority to gain the necessary votes to end debate and have a vote.
Sadly, over the course of a generation-plus, we’ve seen more and more politicians representing their hard left or right bases. And they’ve brought the rhetoric to back it up. It’s happened on both sides, and it’s happened for well more than what we’ve seen in this administration or even the one before it or even the one well before that. This has gone on for a generation or more, and it’s eroded the trust in the government and its processes in governing.
Given the presidential election results from 2016, and a few other times before it, a movement continues to try to do away with the Electoral College. There are 16 voting jurisdictions — several states and Washington, D.C. — that have signed on to an interstate compact to award their respective electoral votes to the winner of the national popular election. It won’t take effect until there are enough jurisdictions to have a majority of electoral votes.
Those who support this type of change believe that without it, some voters think their votes don’t count. They do. Let’s say the compact is in place. What if our state voted heavily for the Democrat, but the Republican won the national popular election, then what? Who’s a disenfranchised voter now?
Presidential candidates seeking votes across our country, from the larger states to the smaller states should lend itself to compromise, not some so-called and self-declared mandate. They can, and should, lead the compromise at the negotiating table.
Real leadership is going to come when the sides of an issue can work out their differences to come up with something that can work for nearly everyone. Nothing ever works for all. There’s going to be a gap here or there. Even those gaps, though, as they’re found and worked on, should be negotiated out through compromise.
But will it happen? It can. It has happened, but will it? That’s up to our leaders we’ve elected. There have been some encouraging signs, even glimmers of hope as you will. Our state government isn’t immune from the lack of communication and divisiveness — remember the state budget mess last year? — but it got its act together this year as COVID bore down. We’ll see what happens in the months ahead after this election.
And it was interesting to hear about the bipartisan groups both Reps. Jack Bergman and Bill Huizenga were a part of in Washington. While they might not be glamorous, it’s something where the two sides are finding ways to see things eye-to-eye.
While members of both parties are working together in private, publicly whipping up the bases of either party with the us vs. them rhetoric that sounds too familiar to blind loyalty to a favorite sports team is the wrong way to go. If the person or people you’re supposed to be working with are publicly tearing you apart or making snide comments, what motivation is there to work across the aisle?
The rough rhetoric on both sides needs to end, and the two sides need to work for us — the people who put them there in the first place.
And they need to do it through compromise. That’s exactly how our system was set up and intended to be.