The folks who work to update the title banners in Hawley Gymnasium are going to be very busy in the off-season.
Ludington High School’s fall sports teams collectively are having a season to remember, and it’s not quite over yet.
The school’s teams either won a league championship or more this fall or the teams were in the hunt for a league championship.
First, the Ludington girls golf team won the West Michigan Conference championship, a year after winning the final Lakes 8 Activities Conference title. What was more impressive, though, was that the Orioles are now in a conference that featured the two-time defending MHSAA Division 4 state champions from Montague.
The Orioles then went on to finish second at the MHSAA Division 3 regional last week by one shot — one shot! — to Spring Lake. Ludington will be at the state tournament this week in East Lansing.
The Ludington boys tennis team continues to excel in the Coastal Conference, and the Orioles won the league championship, also. Like the girls golf team, the boys tennis team was the regional runner-up, and the Orioles, too, are headed to the Lansing area for the state tournament this week.
While the golf and tennis teams were playing in the regional, the Ludington boys soccer team sewed up an unblemished record in the West Michigan Conference. Ludington won the Lakes 8 title a year ago — but this year the Orioles needed to get through 10 matches to secure the win.
The boys soccer team earned a top seed in the upcoming district, and they’ll start post-season play next week in Coopersville.
The football team had a chance at forcing a three-way tie for the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division title last Friday night when the Orioles traveled to Whitehall. If Ludington defeated the highly-ranked Vikings, it would have forced a three-way tie atop the conference standings.
Even though Ludington lost, being in the position to give yourself a chance at a conference title is nothing to dismiss. The Orioles will look to regroup with their final WMC Lakes this Friday against Orchard View followed by the annual rivalry game with Mason County Central.
Ludington is likely to qualify for the football playoffs — remember, the old six-wins-and-you’re-in rule is out so we won’t know for certain until after Week 9. The Orioles very well could meet Whitehall one more time in the playoffs if the playoff forecasters are right.
There’s still two more teams that have West Michigan Conference title aspirations in play. Tuesday night, the volleyball team will take its league undefeated record into its final two Lakes Division matches. Ludington hosts Fremont tonight at Ludington Elementary School. If the Orioles win, they’ll own a share of the league title. Ludington’s final league match is against Whitehall, a very good squad in its own right but with at least one loss to Montague.
Also on Tuesday, the Ludington girls cross country team will attempt to win its third of four Lakes Division jamborees. The Orioles ran well this season, with a variety of girls leading the way as well as filling in those critical positions from second through fifth.
They’re motivated by their finish from last season at the regional, and it’s coming through in the conference season. Ludington will run at the regional later this month.
Nearly every fall sports program at Ludington either won a league championship or is in the race to the end for a league championship. The post-season started with great promise for Ludington High School, too.
It all means that the banners depicting honors for the sports programs this fall will need some updating — several banners in fact.
What a fall so far for LHS, and what a fall it still can become.