Instead of taking a look at the boys basketball districts, let’s just hone in on one — which is really the talk of the region.
That one is the Division 2 district hosted next week in Big Rapids.
In that district, there are four conference champions, two state-ranked teams and two others receiving votes. Host Big Rapids is No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press poll with unbeaten Hart ranked No. 7. Ludington and Cadillac are both receiving votes, and the Orioles were rated as high as No. 3 at one point this season.
Both divisional champions of the West Michigan Conference are there with Lakes champion Ludington there along with Rivers champion Hart. Central State Activities Association champion Big Rapids is the host. The Vikings are the co-champions of the Big North Conference with Traverse City Central.
With Hart, though, there are memories rekindled from the 1951-52 team. Reader Walt Urick reached out, and said the circumstances surrounding the Pirates those generations ago are very similar to that of today.
Back then, Hart was up in Class B, just over the threshold between Class B and Class C.
“The district tourney for B, C and D was played in Hart at the State Street Gym,” Urick wrote us. “Hart drew Ludington (with sophomore sensation Pete Tillotson) and managed to win 39-35 and then beat Fremont for the district title.
“Hart then drew Mount Pleasant High for the regionals that were at the CMU fieldhouse. Though the final score was 53-50 in favor of Mount Pleasant, the game was contested because of clock mismanagement.
“The first half was two minutes short, Mount Pleasant’s star player had fouled out and Hart wanted to play two more minutes. Without cell phones, the refs had difficulty in contacting the state athletic association and decided to call the game without giving Hart the extra minutes, much to the chagrin of the Hart coaches and fans.
“Lawrence (Buster) Glover was Hart’s center that year (he became captain of Manistee’s State Police Post) and was quite a force along with Ron Hodges and Bill Purdy. The Hart (junior varsity) team was also undefeated that year with Terry Mack, Bob Grady, Dave Snell and Vern Hanson leading the way.
Urick pointed out that Hart is in Division 2 this year, just over the threshold of Division 3.
“So in 1952 we Hartians like to think we would have been state Class C champions but for three extra students,” Urick wrote. “We may be saying the same (if and when) our 2023 season comes to a close had we remain a Division 3 school.
“At any rate, fun to watch Hart Basketball (boys and girls) this magical year for the kids.”
Throw in an oddity while we’re at it. There apparently were more boys basketball teams this year in the state than in girls basketball. Hart’s girls are in Division 3 this year while the boys are in Division 2. The same thing happened to Maple City Glen Lake where the Lakers have the top-ranked Division 4 team in the state while the boys team was in the Division 3 playoffs.
In the spotlight
As we wind down the season, let’s take a minute to turn the spotlight to our trio of 1,000-point plus scorers in the county. Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern each had a boys basketball player score more than 1,000 points for their career.
The Spartans’ Will Chye got the party started shortly after the new year. While Chye is a senior, two juniors joined him this year: Ludingotn’s David Shillinger and Mason County Eastern’s Clay Shoup. Both Shillinger and Shoup have a shot at perhaps threatening the county’s all-time scoring mark next season.