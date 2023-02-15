Ludington’s boys basketball team is entering a critical stretch of games in the next week, and it starts Friday night when the Orioles host Whitehall in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest.
One game currently separates Ludington and Whitehall in the Lakes race. Both teams have nine league games under their belts, and including Friday, they each have three games to play.
If the Vikings score the win, the two schools will be tied with each other with the two games to play. If Ludington wins, though, it would mark at least a share of the WMC’s Lakes championship.
But that’s just one game. There’s two more that could be critical for the Orioles in the span of the week. On Tuesday night, Mason County Central’s boys make the journey down U.S. 10 to Ludington for a game at Hawley Gymnasium. The Spartans — with a roster full of seniors — have played exceptionally well this season.
Flat out, it’s a rivalry game and given the way both teams have played this season, the game should be exciting and could go down to the wire.
That third game? It’s basically rivalry week for the Orioles as Ludington travels to Manistee a week from tonight to face the Chippewas. Observers of the first game at Hawley Gym say the Chippewas played very well, and now Manistee will be hosting their ancient rivals this time around.
And as a reminder, anyone wanting to check out the games at Hawley, it might be wise to get there really early because of not just the seating but because of the parking.
Mark the calendar
Ludington’s boys have a big week, but there’s several big games coming around the area, especially when you consider the girls season is winding down. The district pairings are expected to be released Sunday.
Of all the games coming, there’s one in particular, though, that has some big-time importance. The only area conference that’s still up for grabs is the Western Michigan D League, and as luck would have it, the two leaders face off next Thursday night.
Brethren has one league loss and the Bobcats are heading to Manistee Catholic for a showdown in the league. The Sabers have two league losses. If both schools can hold off any upsets, the Sabers will be looking to see if the Bobcats are in the mood for sharing the WMD crown this year or if Brethren plans to grab the championship for itself.
• Traverse City Central at Ludington girls, Monday. We mentioned it last week, and it bears repeating: The Orioles wrap the regular season by playing three schools hailing from the Big North. Ludington beat Traverse City West earlier this week. They host the Trojans (13-5) next, and the Trojans going into Friday are tied for the league lead with Petoskey.
• Pentwater at Mason County Eastern boys, Wednesday. Pentwater’s boys are enjoying a three-game winning streak going into Friday’s big test against Mesick. After that, though, the young Falcons have a date with the Cardinals. Pentwater scored a lopsided victory at their gym earlier this season.
• Ludington at Cadillac girls, Wednesday. Remember that three-game stretch of Big North foes? Here’s game No. 3. And depending upon the seedings of district, this could be a preview of a district contest, too.
• Mason County Central at Evart girls, Wednesday. The Spartans get a very tough road test against the Wildcats. Evart (16-3) start off the season red hot, including getting ranked in the Associated Press Division 3 poll as high as fifth. They’re not ranked now, but this will be a very good test ahead of district play the following week.
In the spotlight
We might need to rename the spot the Parker Hovey Spotlight as he continues to be not just steady, but doing so in prolific way as he had his 11th triple-double of the season on Tuesday night against Ravenna.
Hovey was a 20-20 man with 20 points and 20 rebounds to go with 12 assists to complete the triple-double. The forward also had three blocked shots.
That’s 11 triple-doubles for Hovey in Hart’s 17 games this season. He’s only a part of the reason why the Pirates are unbeaten this season with Blake Weirich and Diego Escamilla playing exceptionally well.
• Addi Hovey crossed the 20-point plateau on Monday night when she scored 21 points. Like Parker, she had a good all-around game with five rebounds, four assists and six steals for Hart’s girls team.
• Ludington’s David Shillinger is on his way to 1,000 points for his career, and got closer with two big outputs in recent games. He put in 29 points Tuesday night at Montague and he had 24 points in a victory against Oakridge. Shillinger could join the 1,000-point club Friday night with a nice game.
• Mason County Eastern’s Janessa Alvesteffer had 14 points in the Cardinals’ loss to Pentwater Tuesday, even as the Falcons tried to focus on slowing down Eastern’s center.
• Tyler Thurow of Mason County Central chipped in 10 points in a victory against Onekama Monday night. It was his season-best output.
• Ludington’s Olivia Lynn put together back-to-back games of double-digit scoring for the second time this season, scoring 10 points in Ludington’s win at Traverse City West Tuesday and 12 points at Manistee last Friday.