For at least one day, and even a few around Thanksgiving, the warmth and joy of the Christmas season was on display around town.
Those putting the final touches of delivering hundreds of meals from Radiant Church on Thanksgiving day were joyful. Those who were about to drive out to meet with those receiving the deliveries were joyful, but they received some great directions from Pastor Jerry Theis.
In the sanctuary, in talking with those drivers, Theis encouraged them to wait and listen to those who were receiving the meals. Don’t be in a rush to head to the next stop.
Two days later, more of that warm holiday cheer was on display. Merchants in downtown Ludington late that afternoon were happy with the people who were out and about shopping, supporting the small businesses. Each noted how cheerful people were.
Sure, as the sun plays more peekaboo behind the clouds these days, staying more hidden than seen, it’s easy to point to the bright sunny day we enjoyed last Saturday. Even as night fell, though, that good feeling continued on with the Aglow on the Avenue parade through downtown Ludington.
Not only did it seem as though more people were willing to be outside, enjoy the not-as-cold but definitely breezy night, they were cheerful. The anticipation of Santa Claus allowed for the people along the parade route to not only swell in numbers but grow close to the lit up vehicles and the glowing Ludington High School Marching Band as they passed.
There seemingly were more entries in the parade than in years past, too. This event is starting to build itself right back up with a whole lot of good cheer.
More events are coming, too. From the lit up vehicles on our city’s streets to the coming Victorian Parade in Manistee this weekend — talk about great contrasts — to Christmas in Scottville also on the calendar, there are so many different places and ways for the spirit of the holidays to light up a place in our hearts.
It can’t end there, though, when Christmas passes and after the New Year.
Being kind, cordial, respectful and dare say showing some love for our fellow man, woman and child, from closest relative and friend to complete stranger, needs to carry onto into the new year and beyond.
So many people in the past year and years have grown corse in their interactions with each other for a variety of reasons. Politics, COVID-19, you name it, we’ve lost a lot of that neighborly way.
Bottling up this season’s good cheer and saving it for dispensing over the course of the next 12 months and years beyond is what we could be and should be striving for one another.
And while you’re bottling it up, don’t be a Scrooge for the coming weeks, either. Being kind shouldn’t have a limited supply.
It can continue to happen now, and it hopefully will continue well beyond the new year.