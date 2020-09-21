On the way to Manistee, the phone rang.
“Did you know there was a rally going on today?” my wife asked before noon Saturday. “My boss came in and said there were a lot of people out, honking their horns.”
We did hear it, before Saturday’s rally in support of President Donald Trump. And we covered it as you’ve seen on the front page.
It was a few hours later when the texts starting popping up on the phone. Did we know there was a candlelight vigil for the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg that evening?
That came together quick, but the tips were great to receive a few hours before that event, too. We covered that, too.
And we thankfully heard about all sorts of demonstrations, protests, marches and more in the past several months.
We all can debate on whether or not we support some of the various things that have been attracting folks to public spaces. One thing we need not to debate is that the outward showing by people to do speak out is a great thing.
Let’s phrase it this way: There are people who don’t mind being counted as those who support the president. You can see who they are. They flew the various flags that have popped up in the more than four years since Trump became president. They were there before November 2016, and they’re flying now.
And if you didn’t have the flag you wanted, it seemed the pop-up vendor outside the former Staples store in Amber Township had anything you were seeking.
That’s a good thing that people are feeling passionately enough to speak out. There were some people who disagreed with what they’re saying, but isn’t it good that someone was there to put their opinion out there?
But rewind a few weeks to the protest outside the Ludington Post Office to show their support for the work of the postal service and its workers. Signs were held up, horns were honked and most of those who were there gladly said who they were and why they supported the service.
Not everyone agreed what the sentiments of those who were outside the post office. There were some not-so-kind gestures pointed and not-so-polite things yelled at the protestors — witnessed by yours truly. For those who were speaking out, though, they wanted to be heard and understood.
We’ve seen many protests and marches over the course of the past 12 months in all sorts of weather. That takes us to the unity march that was in Ludington a little more than week ago. Rain sopped some of the energy away from those who thought about heading to it. Instead, there were more than 50.
The march was one that was meant to show that despite all of our differences, we can pull together and show that we can have discussions. Maybe there isn’t this great chasm between left and right or whatever dividing lines that people want to draw.
It would have been awesome to see more people at that particular march of all sorts of thoughts and ideas, walking and talking together. That’s a march everyone should get behind.
Until then, though, appreciate that your friends and neighbors are making their voices heard through the avenues that they have — from signs to flags, from rallies to protests. It’s something that has been strongly encouraged through our letters to the editor, welcoming all viewpoints.
You don’t have to agree with everything someone else says, friend, neighbor or stranger. Be thankful that you and they have the right to speak out. Such freedoms are enjoyed by everyone.
That, truly, is awesome.