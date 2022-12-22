Looking back at 40-plus years of life, it’s clear that as you grow older, Christmas traditions evolve, change or simply go away.
As a child, some of those traditions included the family heading over to the grandparents’ farm near Webberville. Aunts, uncles and cousins would fill the home, and we would exchange gifts, have a meal and then the dining room table would eventually turn into a crazy game of Uno and eventually Spoons.
It wasn’t on the day of Christmas, though. It would be maybe a weekend before or after. Many times it was placed where it was because some of us had to travel from one state to another to make it work. In the end, it did.
Growing up, too, there was the anticipation of the gifts the following morning. We’d often get up really early — earlier than we would for school, that’s for sure — and one of the siblings would quickly be knocking on the door of our parents’ bedroom. “Wake up! Wake up!”
There were also places we lived where the light displays were incredible, and we drove around Saginaw looking at the displays as Christmas music played on the car radio.
Transitioning to having a family of my own, it became a test of who’s house we would be at for what and when, from visiting with my wife’s aunt and uncle Christmas Eve night before Midnight Mass to the day of with visiting others.
Going to a midnight service was something that my wife grew up with, and all of us in relationships understand that there isn’t just give-and-take, but it’s a melding of those long-standing traditions that each grew up with themselves.
While I grew up getting up well before sunrise to get my parents from their beds so I could tear into gifts, she grew up with get-togethers and Midnight Mass. As our kids grew up, we went to Mass — sometimes the children’s one — and then back to midnights. The kids, for some reason, weren’t as excited because it was well after dawn when we awoke for Christmas. Then again, the kids were right there by the tree, marveling at what was before them, imagining what it could be.
For the handful of years we were out of state ourselves, our family would meet up the in-laws in Escanaba so we both didn’t have to drive the full 11 hours one way. That was, except one year where the snow and blowing — not quite what is forecast as I write this ahead of the blizzard.
For some strange reason, we all tend to remember the hardships we endure to get where we’re going and maybe not so much the good times. That year, it was a slog just to get to Tomah to get rest before completing a slow drive to Kalamazoo.
Last year was a bit of a odd one, too, but one that I truly appreciate. Our daughter moved out last Christmas Eve, taking a train on her life’s path as an adult away from home. We took her to Detroit that night. Because we’re still mom and dad, we were worried about whether she’d make her destination the next day. Coming back to Ludington meant being further away from her if she got into trouble.
So we stayed the night there in downtown Detroit and attended Midnight Mass, as we’ve developed our tradition, at Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greektown. What an experience.
And, just like a few years ago, we hope to put out luminaries again this year after that year off — hopefully another nudge of returning an old tradition that once lit up Ludington, too. We had our luminaries from the Ludington High School BPA at the ready, but organizers are saying to hold up because of the weather this year.
Speaking of traditions, it’s also why we’ve republished, for the third year, the full editorial from the New York Sun in a response to a letter from little Virginia O’Hanlon.
We certainly won’t be getting up early Sunday morning for Christmas, and there aren’t little ones racing around our home any more. Those things have all changed.
But we’ll continue to carry on some of own Christmas traditions this year where we can, and I’m looking forward to either rekindling some from yesteryear once grandchildren arrive or beginning some new ones.