The high school football playoffs start this week, and it’s a drastic change from years past.
The excitement of who was playing who that builds after the Friday night lights dim wasn’t exactly there this year. Blame that on COVID-19.
The pandemic forced the MHSAA — once it gave the green light for the sport in the fall in the first place — to make some changes for the playoffs this year. The season was shortened from nine games to six, but the post-season was lengthened from five weeks to six. The post-season was lengthened to allow for nearly every single school in the state to qualify for the playoffs.
In the decades before, football was one of the few sports where you had to earn your way in via a playoff point average and a formula that mathematicians and statisticians dream about. From about 1999 to 2019 — a good 20-year run — if your favorite school got six wins, they were in the playoffs.
This year was supposed to be the first to use a new playoff system where the schools knew at the start of the season at least what division they were in, and then it was a fight to see which 32 11-player and which 16 8-player schools jockeyed for position based on wins and losses.
But the pandemic expanded the playoffs and only 10 8-player schools still did not make the playoffs. Of those, a handful will still play this week. There were 64 or a bit fewer schools in each of the eight 11-player divisions and 32 in the pair of 8-player divisions.
The pandemic did take the excitement away for Selection Sunday, but having every school make the playoffs isn’t all bad. In the future, why not continue with it? The MHSAA very well could cut the regular season down to eight games and instead of the ninth game taking place, make it the playoff opener?
Some may complain about how an unbeaten team shouldn’t be playing a winless team in the first round, and there will be concerns about safety for the kids who have played through a bad season. The problem with that argument is that there are few if any schools that play a schedule that is completely filled with schools with good records. We already see some of the highly touted and respected schools square off with schools that struggle in various conferences. Should it make a difference if that kind of game is in the regular season or playoffs?
This season, as was pointed out by retired prep sports guru Mick McCabe of the Detroit Free Press, there were some schools allegedly trying to jockey with their respective schedules to improve their playoff seeding this year. It’s something that happened for the previous 20 years, and it was thought that this current playoff point system would start to put an end to the scheduling musical chairs.
That becomes an argument of whether or not the state should take a more direct role in scheduling games between schools. This year, because of COVID-19, all schools were put in 8-or-so groupings called districts. It’s 8-or-so because Ludington, as an example, is in a district with seven schools. In some states, their respective associations dictate what schools are in what conference or district and only so many advance to the playoffs.
What made this season very intriguing and interesting to watch unfold is how each of the districts for our area schools were eventually seeded. It became a question of just how well Ludington would do in relation to the six other schools in its district. It was a question of where Mason County Central and Manistee would fall in their eight-school district — and if they might even see each other in the playoffs.
Because this year was all-in for 11-player, schools such as Hart now are getting to play in their first ever playoff game. Hart never qualified for the playoffs before this year. Sure, they have a tough task with a rematch with West Michigan Conference champion Montague, but they’re in. The same could be said for other playoff first-timers like Perry, Otisville LakeVille and Jackson Northwest — all schools that have been open since 1957.
With an abbreviated schedule, it’s hard to determine just how the new playoff point format will work out in the state. This year isn’t one to make a good judgment. It could take another few regular seasons to see how it works.
But should there be tweaks ahead, one that might worth implementing down the road is bringing back the near all-in football playoff system we have this season.