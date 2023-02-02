If you’re on the receiving end of an email from the City of Ludington, you’re likely seeing the colorful logo to mark the city’s birthday this year.
Ludington is celebrating its 150th year of existence, making three entities that reached that sesquicentennial milestone. The others? Mason County itself and what you’re reading, the Ludington Daily News.
Mason County Chamber Alliance President and CEO Brandy Miller remarked Wednesday during the State of Community Breakfast that we have to learn — and in some cases relearn — how to say that word. It doesn’t feel that long ago, but it was, when our state celebrated its 150th in 1987. Sure, I was nine, but I recall those days a bit including that Say Yes! to Michigan campaign.
(Futher digression: Hanging in the house is a certificate from Library of Michigan and the Michigan Genealogical Council indicating that my ancestor Solomon Buck lived in our fine state during its founding, and it has the Michigan sesquicentennial logo watermarked on it. Hopefully, after more genealogical research, that lineage can traced back to the American Revolution through his fathers and even the Mayflower through his wife and her lineage. That’s for another day.)
In the past couple of weeks, we’ve been digging through the archives of material the Daily News has stored away to help the city celebrate the occasion. Thankfully, our predecessors here were part pack-rat because we still have stored away at least one full edition to celebrate Ludington’s centennial, which is much easier to say and spell.
There were very big editions called Update that were published in the late 1980s and early 1990s that are helpful. And, we’re scouring the editions of the Daily News with recaps that we typically publish at the end of each year to highlight the ups and downs of not only Ludington but the whole community — Mason County and the surrounding area — that we serve.
Plus, there’s the photos. Not necessarily mountains of prints, either. There are negatives stored away and filed in a few different ways. While looking through these older newspapers, there is also an eye for the older images that we have that hopefully we can breathe life into again.
This project will be a little bit bigger — that’s an understatement — than what we’ve produced every other week with the History column on A4 on Saturdays.
One of the big differences between our celebration of Ludington’s 100th and Ludington’s 150th will be the images we can bring. Back then, in 1973, there certainly were photos, but they were all black and white.
Just think about the advancement we’ve all been able to see. We’ve gone from black and white photos to color photos taken with film and now, digitally. Speaking from experience, film had its limits of 36 or so frames you could use, so you had to make sure you got a shot that was usable. Today? Mash that shutter down and let it rip. A few of those shots of the 100s shot should work.
Soon, the various entities around the city will be disclosing what they’ll be doing to celebrate Ludington’s 150th in one way or another. Some organizers will adapt what they’ve done to incorporate Ludington’s 150th into what they’ve done before. Some organizers are going to have special celebrations.
While Miller was noting Ludington’s 150th, there will be celebrations by other long-time community members, too. She mentioned a few — West Shore Bank’s 125th, House of Flavors’ 75th, SS Badger’s 70th — and certainly there are many more out there that deserve mention but elude the memory (please, don’t hold it against me; it’s not out of disrespect).
With a community of so many long-standing and long-serving entities, it’s great to take stock of the place we live in.
So, as we’re still making our way through these winter days, we’re getting ready to celebrate a critical birthday for our area, and we’re looking forward to marking the occasion for everyone.