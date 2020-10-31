Our area has shown its embrace of celebrating Halloween over the years, and we thought today would be a good time to show some of those holiday festivities from the past.
Before we do, let’s all remember that this year is going to be a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter what your plans are for the holiday, be sure to stay safe while doing what you can to bring some fright to your Halloween night.
We went into the archives and found some images from 1955. One is of a class at Longfellow Elementary School in Ludington of children in their costumes, while another shows store owners along Ludington Avenue cleaning their windows and stores. Can you pick out what’s along that block now?
We moved ahead to 1963 where we captured a filled Ludington Avenue for the Halloween costume parade. It’s a parade that’s happened in Ludington for decades, and while we don’t have one this year, it’s a reminder of what was — both in costumes and fun but what was along the north side of the avenue.
In 1966, there were few costumes spotted at a Halloween dance hosted in Scottville. But the room was packed shoulder to shoulder as a live band played, flanked by two dancers.
We took a final stop in 1974. Walter and Laura Kern decked out a spot at their Round Lake home with all sorts of Halloween creatures.
Again, whether you’re going to spend Halloween in a more traditional sense this year with trick-or-treating or a party or if you plan to stay in to take in a monster movie — Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” has as much laughs and gags as any slasher flick like John Carpenter’s “Halloween” — be sure to stay safe and follow the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hopefully next year we’ll have parades, decorations and dances just like decades ago.