Regular readers of the Daily News — especially the Opinion page and then some — are likely seeing the numerous letters to the editor that we’ve been publishing.
The letters are mostly generated because of what we have before all of us on Nov. 8, the general election. Readers are backing their particular candidates in a variety of races, giving their reasons for lending their support for those candidates.
Readers are also throwing their support behind the ballot measures, too. In particular, Proposal 3 is generating a lot of opinions on this page and more.
With our letters to the editor, we call to verify each of them unless they’re physically hand-delivered to an editorial staff member that can verify a few things. The verification process is actually a really good one because it allows us to discuss the issues that people are passionate about and want to let the community know about it.
Those conversations are very good and most often than not are fruitful, too, at least here and hopefully for the letter writers. Take, for example, a recent letter that criticized not only the Daily News but this writer’s professionalism. Any critiques can’t be taken personally because in many cases, those making the critiques aren’t personal acquaintances, either.
In verifying the letter, we had a few clarifying questions because the original letter wasn’t clear.
As any of our letter writers will hopefully confirm, we’ll work with writers on clarifying phrases or words. What we won’t do is make an edit that may change the meaning of the letter.
If you write a letter, they’re your words, not ours. That kind of integrity is critical. It also was something that the critic appreciated.
There was also an explanation in an editor’s note, too, for more clarifications just so you, our readers, are best informed as we can.
We’ll add editor’s notes from time to time as a way to explain further facts for a better understanding.
The Daily News is like anything or anyone else. We’re not perfect, and although we strive to be excellent, any of the criticisms and critiques we receive can help us serve readers in a better way.
There is a caveat, though. If a critic of us doesn’t have a specific issue that we can try to address, then it doesn’t give us much room to solve the problem. We recognize some readers don’t read everything in the newspaper each day or whenever they pick it up.
Some readers don’t care about anything that has to do with sports. Some readers don’t care about or believe the coverage of courts is a detriment. Some readers don’t believe we write any positive stories while others believe that we don’t have enough of an eye on the local units of government.
We’ve appreciated the responses we’ve received in the last several weeks, both in terms of words of support and also the criticisms.
What is especially great, though, is that our readers are engaged with what we’re covering as well as the issues and candidates before us all.
The challenge now for readers is to remain in engaged.
The challenge for us at the Daily News is to continue to publish stories that keep you engaged in a variety of ways.