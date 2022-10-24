Hart’s football team — if we were still under the old playoff system — would be right now getting ready to play in Week 10 for the first time in school history.
Instead, we are all seeing exactly what the new playoff points system means in its second full season of implementation. And it very well could lead to an all-in football playoff system.
First, let’s take a step back. In the old days, from 2000 through 2019, all a school needed to do to qualify for the playoffs was to win six games. Covering high school football for more than 20 years, more than half of which was here in Michigan, getting that sixth victory for programs that didn’t have success on the football field was critical.
One memorable night on a Friday night across the state, one similar struggling program needed to beat their neighboring school on the road to get that playoff-qualifying victory. As the game wore on, and the visitors continued to lead, somehow the visitors’ sideline became more and more crowded. That community could not wait to celebrate their big achievement.
With the changes to the playoff system, though, there is no true guarantee that a football team will qualify for the playoffs. Those in Hart that believed that with a 6-2 record heading into the season finale against Ravenna that the Pirates were a playoff qualifier are feeling very disappointed this week.
To add more pain is that there are teams with losing records — several schools with 3-6 overall records, even — that qualified for the playoffs. It’s in part because those schools played larger schools and schools that were playoff qualifiers.
Hart, to its detriment, played just three playoff qualifiers this season. The Pirates beat one of those schools, White Cloud. What also hurt was Hart, because it’s in a co-operative agreement, it’s in Division 5 with its enrollment, but its conference is filled with programs that are in Divisions 7 and 8. While other Division 5 schools are piling up points against schools in the same division or in Division 6, the lower division schools hurt Hart’s chances.
Hart — and nearly every single school in the state now — got a taste of the playoffs in 2020 because of the pandemic. The pandemic gave football fans a taste of what an all-in football playoff system could be like.
Because of the all-in football playoffs in 2020 and how it went, the MHSAA has discussed making the playoffs for the sport to be nearly the same as every other sport the organization for which it hosts playoffs.
Hart accomplished a winning record for the first time since 1997 with a 5-4 record and last had six victories since 1992. That was all before the expanded playoffs with the six victories qualifying requirement.
Now that the Pirates were successful with a remarkable season, Hart’s program still has yet to earn that playoff berth that so many other programs around the state has achieved.
Hart might not complain about the situation its in for this season, but certainly enough eyes were opened to how this new playoff system works that we very well could be on a path to an all-in playoff system.
The Pirates could use this season to build the resolve to win more games next season — perhaps go undefeated? — to ensure they leave no doubt and qualify the MHSAA playoffs.
And it might not be long before changes are coming yet again, and that change could be that every program reaches the playoffs.