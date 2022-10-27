Let’s see. Where are the chords, the strings, the wires?
A-ha! There they are. Clearly, that’s a hanging plant, not a potted plant.
Wednesday, while looking up a case file online in one of our local courts, the dreaded nine-square picture I’m-not-a-robot test of the brain came up. It’s no fault of our local courts alone, it’s part of their work inside the state court’s MiCourts online system.
For months, the test of the eyes with fuzzy pictures to trip up the robots trying to access these records started our furious with some of the easiest tests.
Is that a lion? Is it a domestic cat? No sweat.
Then the transition went to vehicles. Is that a truck? Is that a car? Motorcyle? Motorbus?
Motorbus? They’re just buses here, so it seems the visual robot checker is British. Throw trains on there and then you really have to look close at those fuzzy pictures. Is that really a bus or is that really a train? Where’s the rails? Wheels?
It didn’t end there. Then planes were introduced. But you also had to differentiate between a plane and a seaplane. More fuzzy views of pontoons on the bottom of planes. Or are those wheels? Is that a 747 or a puddle-jumper?
There was a short time where you had to determine which way the river flowed. Is that a vertical river or a horizontal river? That didn’t last long. The river must have dried up and went…
To inside buildings because you soon asked if a picture was a bedroom or a living room or a conference room. You had to determine if the small, fuzzy picture had a bed or where’s the couch with the coffee table or end table. Conference rooms were fairly easy.
The robot-checking service then gravitated to zoo animals. Elephants, giraffes, lions were all things that were asked for.
Then it got a little weird. It first started with dogs. Not only were you given nine pictures of dogs, but was a dog smiling? Did the dog have closed eyes? A collar? Was it a canine? The images had all sorts of warped images thanks to the jokers with Photoshop that day.
Then came the lions again. Not just regular lions. Was it a female lion? Was it a lion with a mane? Did the lion have its eyes open or were they closed? Did it have an open mouth? Was the lion yawning or about to eat me?
Was I about to toss the mouse in my hand clicking on these images at the screen for the 100th time in exasperation from another fuzzy image of some odd request from the anti-robot-verifying-checker? Yes, yes, I was.
It still didn’t end. Click on the horses, it asked. Click on the horses with white legs, it said.
Is the fish jumping out of water? Is the fish in water?
Does this teacup have a similar porcelain design pattern to its saucer?
Am I seeing flying saucers in Amber Township?
Has the arrow of my mouse turned into a literal mouse? Where’s that cat with the long hair? Can it eat it?
Where’s that robot with the laser beams frustrated with these anti-robot checkers? Now that’s something I could use.
Until then, whether its critters or plants, planes, trains or automobiles or the lovely decor of a home, one thing is certain.
Those pictures sure are fuzzy.