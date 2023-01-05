This was supposed to be some thoughts about a column penned in August 2020 in light of tomorrow, the two-year anniversary of riots at the Capitol building that delayed the certification of the electoral votes officially making Joe Biden president.
Instead, though, considering the start of this week as a little more response to a call received within an hour of penning this column on a very gray January day.
A longtime subscriber, one that described himself as a reader for 50-plus years, called in and was upset that there was a mistake in the high school basketball schedule. He was upset that there are mistakes all the time, and it was clear we didn’t have and need a proofreader.
What struck perhaps the most was that he seemed to have thought that with the monotone responses he was receiving that there wasn’t some sort of emotional response to go with it. He sensed that the mistakes didn’t connect to drive a dagger where it hurt. He didn’t seem to think the responses reflected a caring attitude toward what was being produced by us.
Responses given ranged from understanding there was a problem, confirming there isn’t a proofreader and more.
He concluded that he was considering canceling his subscription over the issues he sees.
Well before the phone call, the day began with some prayers, a drive to pick up a prescription out of town with my wife and shortly before that call, driving out to the scene of a very unfortunate incident prompting a few more prayers. None of those things have to do with sports, one of a litany of responsibilities that need tending.
No excuses were given then, and none are being made now. We do need to do better. We do need to make changes to continue to earn your trust day in and day out.
If, for whatever reason, those changes need to be personnel, including this seat, so be it. That’s life.
Yes, we will work to meet the expectations of our readers each moment we have here and with each story, photo and page we produce. We may fall short. We might meet your expectations. We might even exceed them.
We strive to do it all the time here, even when we may or may not give the most enthusiastic and passionate answers in-person, on the phone or via email or text.
The key is not to misinterpret the way you perceive the responses as a lack of caring, passion or knowledge. Certainly it hurts when we get something wrong. Certainly we need to correct the record when we make a mistake.
Those kinds of issues, in the grand scheme of things, are just part of the long list of items encountered through each and every very, very long day.
Quick thoughts on Jan. 6
In the past several months, reflections took place on a column here regarding former President Donald Trump’s statements about “mail-in” voting and needing to know the results of the 2020 election that night.
There still is a bit of a question as to whether Trump, in an interview with now former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, was being sarcastic or not when Wallace questioned if Trump would accept the results of the election. Maybe that question, though, was answered in the run-up to Jan. 6.
Clearly, since that interview and since the election, the results were questioned and continue to be questioned. The rift that we continue to see within the Republican Party today since 2020 and even before it are showing through as a new U.S. House speaker has yet to be chosen. People vying for the Michigan GOP Chair are looking at scoring rubrics to determine the most loyal of Republicans — to what or who, we’ll find out perhaps.
Politicians, it seems, are trying their hardest to paint the other side as the world’s worst people rather than pitching ideas and standing on philosophies of governing that they believe. The articulation of ideas and debates on those ideas is falling more and more on the wayside.
Politics is now more personal than ever, and it’s showing in the way people are reacting to it. It showed up well before Jan. 6, 2021.
It clearly showed on that date in our nation’s capitol as well.
It’s also showing that the passions of the politics are at the forefront. What it is missing from either side, though, is compassion for their fellow citizens.
Our country has lost its compassion. Maybe some day, that view of others will come back.