Joe Biden, in a speech Saturday when it seemed he had secured a collection of states to make him the president-elect, hit the right notes for those on either side of the aisle when discussing how he would govern.
“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again, to make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy,” he was quoted by the Associated Press. “We are not enemies. We are Americans.”
What will be fascinating to watch in the coming weeks, months and years is exactly how Biden plans to do that.
Before getting there, though, a moment to reflect upon the ongoing election drama. You can have your own description of how things unfolded in the past several days in terms of the election.
Donald Trump — as like anyone else who runs for office — certainly has the right to seek recounts and to pursue legal remedies where he believes he was wronged. An initial challenge before the Michigan Court of Claims sank, but expect more to come not only here but across America.
With hindsight what it is, it would have been wiser for a universal message no matter what party was saying it that all of the rules, regulations and laws when it comes to the election and its processes are safe and secure. Instead of spending weeks complaining about potential fraud, wouldn’t have been better to shore up any potential weaknesses?
If anyone is angry, bitter or disappointed that Trump and the Republicans are doing all they can to get their candidates elected with a series of challenges through lawsuits or recounts, it’s their right. It will be OK.
Back to Biden. Biden set down a marker that he plans to pull together both sides of the country, and the best way to do that is to get Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion.
Impossible? Maybe. But maybe not. The real question is whether or not the number of moderate to liberal Democrats strongly outnumber the very liberal Democrats in Biden’s own party. The same, real question is whether or not the number of moderate to conservative Republicans strongly outnumber the very conservative Republicans remaining in Washington.
Could it be that there are three or four or five middle-of-the-road legislators for every one that is on the far ends of the political spectrum? Maybe a generation ago, yes. But now?
The makeup of the Senate won’t be determined until Georgia sorts things out with its pair of elections for seats later in January. The Democrats may retain the U.S. House, but perhaps by a slimmer margin than before.
With those slim margins, it would be best to compromise, to get a little is to give a little. Will it be enough?
What we likely will see from Biden is several wholesale changes in executive orders because it seems while Congress has been in what has felt like gridlock for a generation, at least two presidents of the past and maybe more have used the executive order to do nearly what they want.
One of the better ways Biden can take the temperature down is not to insult or attack his political opponents verbally. That’s still more words.
What we all need to pay close attention to is what Biden does. And if he consistently works for compromise with all sides — even if his dance partner may be reluctant at times — it will be better than any words he or anyone else delivers.