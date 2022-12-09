This Sunday evening, Emanuel Lutheran Church will once again mark the St. Lucia Festival at 6 p.m.
For generations, the church has hosted the special service honoring the fourth-century Christian martyr who promised her dowry if her ill mother was healed. Lucia’s prayers were answered, but her bridegroom turned her in to authorities and she was persecuted for her faith.
Lucia’s name means light, and she is celebrated during the darkest days of the year, especially in Sweden, where winter is particularly cold and dark. Many Swedish cities host festivals of St. Lucia or festivals of light.
A girl is chosen to represent St. Lucia and she and her court serve traditional Swedish buns and sweets. Emanuel Lutheran is traditionally a Swedish church, and it’s hosted the festival for more than 75 years.
We’re taking a look back at the 1963, 1969, 1970 and 1976 here. Two parts were true over the course of the years, not only is St. Lucia represented, but also Star Boy. Some times, there were attendants for St. Lucia, and at other times, there were attendants and tray holders.