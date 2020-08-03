Tuesday is election day, the primary election that will set the table for this November for many of the down-ballot candidates.
In many other races, the decision for office-seekers will happen Tuesday. It will likely happen in two of our county commission races and the county prosecutor’s race — unless a write-in or non-partisan candidacy develops.
Plus, there are a few ballot issues, some in single townships and some in a few jurisdictions like the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority with a renewal before voters in the City of Ludington and City of Scottville.
Initially, a few months ago, there was a thought of heading over to the clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot. But time got away, and once it was inside a month, the feeling here at this desk was to just vote in person like always.
It’ll be with a mask, make sure the hands are dry of any sanitizer and be ready to show ID. After talking with Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin and Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly a couple of weeks ago, there will be precautions taken because of COVID-19 to protect all of the folks working the polls as well as the voters who will show up.
Listening to Luskin, she was amazed by the number of absentee votes that were potentially on their way in. The same could be said for a variety of voting precincts around the county.
Will they be counted? That depends on those voters. If they’re in, they’re in. But they need to be received by the respective clerk on Tuesday. If not, they won’t count. The U.S. Postal Service is doing what it can to deliver, but there’s no guarantees. So if you waited until today to mail them, don’t drop them in the box. Take it to your local clerk.
While sitting through a training session for poll workers conducted by Kelly, people here should understand that hacking the election — at least here in Mason County — is virtually impossible. The voting machines don’t have modems, no way to connect to the internet.
Then, there’s so many seals that are applied to the containers that the ballots are held in would surprise the public if they saw it for themselves.
That was how one poll worker who walked out of the Ludington City Hall felt after the training session.
Given the amount of talk there has been about voter fraud, or even raising the specter of voter fraud, wouldn’t it be better to show the positive, secure steps our clerks and elections workers take each election day? And if there’s a sense something is amiss, wouldn’t be better to shore up ways to make sure elections are secure? It may take effect for this fall, but if improvements are needed, go for it.
For now, another opportunity awaits us to make our voice heard on who we want to represent us in a variety of offices. It’s an opportunity to consider issues that are seeking renewal or are brand new.
No matter what kind of apprehension you may have about COVID-19 or thoughts on voter fraud, bear in mind that the precautions we have here should mitigate some of those concerns.
Take precautions you need to take. Be ready to vote some time between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.