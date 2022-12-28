When doing some quick research before Mason County Central’s boys basketball team played Kingsley before Christmas, the question was this:
When was the last time both the Spartans’ boys and girls basketball teams were undefeated going into the Christmas break?
That answer is never. It’s never happened.
The last time Mason County Central’s boys program entered the break undefeated was during Tim Genson’s first stint as the head coach back in 2001-02.
And because girls basketball didn’t switch seasons until 2007-08, that made the answer very easy to determine.
Central’s boys will come out of the break taking its 4-0 record against some heavy hitters yet to come.
The girls team, sitting at 5-0, was scheduled to play Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills shortly before Christmas at Ferris State in Big Rapids. The blizzard, though, threw off those plans.
Central’s start is its best since fall 2006 — the year before the season switch and it’s clearly the best start to a season in Mike Weinert’s tenure.
Both the boys and the girls teams each have a marquee victory under their belts. Central’s boys scored a victory at North Muskegon. In that game, Central was ahead, got into some trouble late, but broke through for a victory.
The program — with eight seniors — clearly shows the mental toughness to withstand runs. And because there are solid players going in and out, there doesn’t appear to be a major drop-off when substitutions take place. It also helps to have a crafty coach like Genson pulling the levers.
Central’s girls earned a big victory against rival Ludington before the break, too. The Spartans had a huge lead and then hung on as the Orioles rallied, rallied and rallied some more.
The basketball season is long, though. While the games can appear to be mini-sprints, it’s a grind-you-up-and-spit-you-out marathon. Neither team has played a quarter of the games they can this season, thanks to the ability of schools to play 22 regular season games and not what was traditionally 20.
Neither team has played league frontrunner Hart. Central’s boys have yet to play Ludington, and Fruitport Calvary Christian is a nasty foe right out of the break. The Spartans’ girls now have an opening after the Ottawa Hills cancellation to pursue a tough replacement, and Hart’s girls are right there next Thursday for a major league showdown in Scottville.
Could the starts be a sign of success ahead? Maybe. Those 2001-02 Spartans boys finished that season 18-5 and 11-3 in the West Michigan Conference. They reached the MHSAA Class B regional semifinals at Petoskey that year, falling in overtime to Gaylord.
The 2006 Spartans girls were 22-2, and they, too, reached MHSAA Class B regional semifinals but at Houghton Lake, bowing out to Cheboygan.
MARK THE CALENDAR
There isn’t too much on the calendar in the week ahead. Most of the schools are off and won’t play until after the new year.
• Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament girls/boys, tonight. The Sabers are hosting Central Lake, Frankfort and Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tournament that concludes today. Pulling schools from a variety of places should make for interesting match-ups on the floor and intrigue as to the styles of how each team play.
• Ludington boys at Lake Michigan Cup at Grand Haven, tonight and Friday. Ludington’s boys will visit two longtime foes during the two days of this showcase-type tournament. The Orioles will play Muskegon Heights (0-1) today followed by a contest against Spring Lake (2-1) Friday.
• Mason County Central at Fruitport Calvary boys, Tuesday. The Spartans will face the Eagles in a big test. The Eagles feature Division 4 All-State candidate Bradley Richards — yes, part of the Richards clan that dominated the girls team.
• Marion at Mason County Eastern girls, Wednesday. Both the Cardinals and Eagles have one loss in the Western Michigan D League. A win here keeps one of the schools in the hunt with Brethren leading the league and Manistee Catholic not far behind.
• Hart at Mason County Central girls, Thursday. The first of the two match-ups between WMC Rivers schools is slated for a tip-off. The result will shape much of the league race going forward.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
With all the hoopla surrounding players at Ludington or Mason County Central, it would be at anyone’s detriment to overlook Hart’s Parker Hovey.
Hovey is a major reason why the Pirates (6-0) are undefeated so far this season. Hovey is showing he’s not one-dimensional as he’s the sole player in the area to record not one, but two triple-doubles.
Most recently, Hovey had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Mesick at Ferris State. In the eye-popping 92-84 victory against Big Rapids, Hovey had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.
Hovey has several teammates that can score in double figures and have stuffed the stat sheet with rebounds, assists and more.
Keep an eye on the Pirates this season, and their upcoming games with the likes of Mason County Central could be very, very entertaining.