It’s safe to say the talk around the area when it comes to boys basketball centers around Mason County Eastern junior Clay Shoup.
Heading into Friday’s home game against Big Rapids Crossroads, Shoup has two 40-plus games to his credit this season. In a 66-59 loss at Hesperia on Jan. 23, Shoup scored 45 points. After being limited to a season-low nine points against Manistee Catholic on Jan. 25, Shoup poured in another 43 points.
That’s two 40-plus games in three outings for Shoup.
Where does that put Shoup? He’s in some rare company.
First, a caveat. We’ve been reviewing our basketball records here at the Daily News over the course of the past several months, so don’t take this listing as the gospel.
Only one player has three 40-plus games, Mason County Eastern’s Bob Kapcia. Kapcia scored a school record 54 points against Baldwin in 1976. He also registered a 41-point game against Walkerville in 1975.
Ludington St. Simon’s Dan O’Brien had two games of 40 or more points. He tortured Walkerville for a county record 62 points in 1967. He also put in 50 points in 1967 against Mason County Eastern.
Free Soil’s Tom Shereda had two 40-plus games to his credit. Shereda had 47 points — a Pirates school record — on Jan. 16, 1981, in Free Soil. Eleven nights later, Shereda had 41 points against Fruitport Faith Christian, also at Free Soil.
Ludington’s Pete Tillotson has two 40-plus games to his credit. Tillotson was the first Mason County basketball player to cross the 40-point threshold with 42 points in a victory Jan. 2, 1954, against Hart. On Feb. 19, 1954, he scored 40 points in a win against Cadillac.
The last of the boys on this group is Tim Stephens of Mason County Central. Stephens put in 41 points against Manistee in 1967. He also had a 40-point performance against Montague in 1967.
There are two girls who are on this list. Ludington’s Mandy Stowe and Mason County Eastern’s Kristy Stark. Stowe had 47 points — a Mason County record — in a regional contest against Gaylord in 1995 and 41 points against Muskegon Heights that same fall. Stark had 46 points in 1979 and she had a 40-point game in 1978.
Shoup has 325 points this season and 789 for his two-plus year career.
Mark the calendar
If you happened to miss Shoup Wednesday night, don’t sweat, there’s Friday night. The Cardinals will be enjoying homecoming festivities while welcoming winless Big Rapids Crossroads. This game might not necessarily be the most competitive of match-ups, but this is a chance to see what the Cardinals are up to. Plus, there will be a new homecoming king and queen.
• Ludington at Montague girls, tonight. It’s the final of a three-game tough stretch for the Orioles, and the Wildcats have figured things out since the injury of Kendall Osborne. The Wildcats need this victory to spring open the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division race. Otherwise, Ludington may have a chance to hold a banner for a team photo fairly soon.
• North Muskegon at Mason County Central boys, Friday. Central coach Tim Genson lamented that his team will be challenged quite a bit in this final month of the regular season. It starts Friday when the Norsemen seek revenge for a loss in their gym in a West Michigan Rivers contest.
• Mesick at Manistee Catholic boys, Wednesday. If the Sabers have designs on challenging for the top slot of the Western Michigan D League, they’ll need to pick up the victory against the Bulldogs at home.
In the spotlight
Sure, we’ve made a fuss over Clay Shoup, and rightfully so. But don’t discount Parker Hovey.
Hovey has nine — nine! — triple-doubles this season out of 14 games played this season so far. His latest came Jan. 26 in a 74-48 victory against Manistee as he had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
If you’re going to see Hart, he’s definitely one of several to watch in the Pirates’ lineup.
• Staying in Hart, Abby Hicks is having some big games lately. Hicks had 18 points, three rebounds, eight steals and three assists in a win against White Cloud on Monday night. The next night, Hicks wasn’t finished as she had 20 points, eight steals, six rebounds and three assists in a win against Morley-Stanwood.
• Ludington’s Emma McKinley found a shooting touch against Reeths-Puffer, scoring 10 points. It was her second game in double figures this season.