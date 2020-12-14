It’s Dec. 14, and something just doesn’t feel quite right.
In getting this column ready for today, it’s hard to escape the feeling that we’re just in a colder time of year with very short days. It does not feel like we’re less than two weeks from Christmas.
It can be difficult to get outside, difficult to get away from the variety of screens needed to do the work that needs to be done gets done.
I asked my wife Sunday evening after her shift at work if she felt like it was Christmas, and she said no. She thought it felt like winter more than anything else because of the snow we received on Saturday. But Christmas? Not really. She thought it might have something to do with retailers getting things ready for Christmas before Halloween.
In discussing an idea she came up with at Ludington’s city council meeting last week, Councilor Angela Serna was getting the same sense when she pitched the idea of bringing back luminaries along our streets.
We don’t want to make light of the pandemic we’re all living through, but perhaps this could be described as how COVID stole Christmas.
We don’t have the ability to do so many things that come with this season. As much as there was hubbub over families getting together for Thanksgiving, Christmas historically provided so many more opportunities for people to get together.
We used to get together as families that we’re related to or with our work families for gift exchanges and meals.
We used to get together to take in various performances of song both vocally and instrumentally at a variety of places including the churches, the schools and the Ludington Area Center of the Arts.
We used to jam into the big box stores on Black Friday, stroll the downtown and hit the shops there on Small Business Saturday and even continue on those shopping treks after that.
But that was before COVID. Now, we’re very limited if we’re doing what we can to get through these final weeks of this disease before we receive the vaccination. Many of us are still contemplating whether we are going to get together with our extended families or friends. It isn’t recommended, but some are still offering those opportunities.
In fact, back to the analogy of the COVID-Grinch, we should not be heading down to the local park, lock hands and start singing songs like the Whos in Whoville. Instead, there could be some ways to get back in the swing of Christmas.
There are many people and organizations that are doing what they can to lift that holiday spirit.
One such event happened Saturday thanks to the Fountain Fire Department’s Auxiliary. It wasn’t that long ago that Pere Marquette Railroad took Santa Claus from town to town, including Fountain. Then Santa Claus would arrive via fire truck for the kids in Fountain with a cookie walk in the fire barn. This year? Santa Claus paraded through town with most folks watching the parade in their respective vehicles.
Sunday evening, the St. Lucia ceremony at Emanuel Lutheran Church continued on with a virtual ceremony this year. It wasn’t the same experience as we’ve had before, but there was something.
The Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a yard-decorating contest, and there are many very impressive light displays around to take in. There is also a movement underway to have luminaries return to Ludington’s city streets.
In a variety of ways, there are some attempts to try to bring the spirit of Christmas to the forefront this year. Yes, we all need to those things to prevent the spread of COVID.
Yes, we’re 11 days away from Christmas, but it could be up to each of us to get into the spirit of the season and celebrate all of it — from the reason for the season to the jolly man in the red suit.
We’ve got 11 days for Christmas to feel just right.