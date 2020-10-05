National Newspaper Week is underway, an effort every year to highlight the importance of what we and our colleagues in print do for the communities we serve.
A theme was adopted for the week, one seeking more journalists for our country.
Thinking back to our graduation special section, there were a handful of students that wanted to pursue a career in journalism. It was heartening to see.
But where are they going to go? Newspapers are cutting positions because of a variety of reasons. Many or most of those cuts were being seen at your big-city or medium-sized newspapers. What’s most concerning is the cuts in recent years in an area that this 20-year career has enjoyed: community journalism.
Thankfully, we’re still here, and this career grinds on. Other places aren’t so lucky. There are many communities or even counties without a local, weekly newspaper, let alone a daily newspaper such as ours. Those places are so-called news deserts — places where that outlet of information simply doesn’t exist.
We’d be lying if we didn’t say we’ve been affected not only by recessions but a changing media landscape as well as some folks’ desire to only associate with sources of information that align with their thoughts and beliefs.
That’s what makes community journalism unique and special. Unlike other media outlets, your community journalist lives and works in the communities they cover. They’re affected the same as you by the ordinances and policies passed by the local government. And they’re there to mark those big occasions in their communities, too.
The charge of a local newspaper has spanned decades and generations. In an ancestor newspaper to the Daily News, if you will, the Ludington Weekly Appeal, it made the pledge of being “open to all parties and influenced by none.” In its third issue on July 11, 1873, it staked out why a local newspaper is important:
“The importance of the local newspaper cannot be overrated; it is the life and spirit and necessity of the town. The ambition of every community is to increase and build up; to thrive; receive accession to its population, its capital and its business…
“Take your local paper, and do all in your power to make it a credit and honor to the town.”
That is a mission nearly 150 years in the making and it is something we take seriously today.
To continue with that mission, we continue to need you, our readers and our advertisers. We need readers who believe that we inform you of what is happening in a variety of interests, from local government and schools to sports and arts. We need advertisers who recognize that they support our local news-gathering efforts and the readers those efforts bring.
It isn’t without you that we can’t fulfill our chief mission and that is to inform with the myriad of views of those affected by a particular issue.
It’s really a matter of simple economics. Without your support, we can’t inform. If we get more support, we can provide more. If we get less, we can only provide what we can.
Yes, our country needs more journalists — reporters who report all sides of an issue so readers are informed. This industry, though, needs the support of readers and advertisers if it hopes to continue that mission.