What are we doing wrong?
That is the one question that keeps rising to the top when thinking about the rapid increase of cases of COVID-19 for our county.
It wasn’t that long ago that roughly nine out of 10 confirmed cases of the disease in our county were considered “recovered.” That was when our case count was around 100. Even back on Oct. 1, we reported that out of 120 confirmed cases, there were 106 recovered and there were not any people who died and were considered COVID-19 positive.
Saturday, our case count more than tripled to 376. Our recoveries did not increase at the same rate with only 33 additional recoveries.
And we’ve had seven deaths where there were not any before.
Something to note about the deaths. Just because there is a death associated with COVID-19, it doesn’t mean the death was because of COVID-19. All it means is that the person who died tested positive for the disease. There very well could be other underlying issues that caused the death.
But the outbreak isn’t just us.
If you regularly look at some of the other counties serviced by District Health Department No. 10, the number of confirmed cases has exploded in Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties.
So, again, what are we doing wrong?
Part of the answer is the long-time debate between just how much should there be restrictions. It’s raged nearly since March. Our country is not like others in that we have a litany of rights afforded to us thanks to our system of government.
On one side are those that agree with moves by leaders to lock down and shut down. On the other are those that work to keep as many of their liberties as they can, no matter what is affecting the country.
Perhaps one of the big issues has been not exactly the messages — wear a mask, stay socially distant, wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer — it’s that the messages are coming from corners of contention. What corners? Politicians, not others such as medical professionals.
So, it all became politicized because there already was suspicion of the messengers. Surprise, the message was discarded because of the messengers, and it happened on both sides of the political spectrum.
Then let’s throw on the belief by some that this disease isn’t as serious as it sounds. The amount of confirmed cases is not concentrated in one age range or another, but the district health department’s disease tracker indicates nearly 1 in 5 are in their 20s. However, more than two-thirds of our deaths covered by the health department are ages 70 and older.
No one knows exactly what the long-term effects of this disease will be, if at all. Just like so much has evolved in regards to this disease, we are still learning so much.
Did we all get comfortable with some of our gatherings? That very well could be one problem. Having stood up in the wedding for my brother a short few weeks ago, guilty as charged. My family and I dodged it, and thankfully we’ve not had to go through any contact tracing with anyone associated with a great moment in my brother’s and sister-in-law’s life.
Others aren’t so lucky. Could it be that now that the temperatures have dropped and more of us are indoors, are the close quarters are causing the increase?
Maybe. But remember, looking at the COVID-19 issues we’re seeing with our local schools, including Ludington Area Schools taking a third week of going to remote learning, the spread of the disease there has not been a widespread outbreak between students or staff while at the districts.
If anything, all of our districts need to be applauded for the several pro-active approaches they’re taking. Ludington didn’t shutter because of the spread of the disease in its halls; it closed because of quarantine measures of staff because of close contacts and there is a shortage of substitute teachers.
Those who want to keep the economy moving also need to understand that they should respect the wishes of the merchants, businesses and manufacturers who are asking their patrons and employees to follow some different rules than what we could do before this all happened.
Maybe there are those can’t wear a mask or they have something that prevents them from following the guidelines that have been stressed in the last several months.
We all would like to think that we would be willing to help our neighbors in a time of need. Even if we don’t want help from others and want to strike it out on our own, many of our businesses have adapted to our reality of this pandemic, offering up delivery, curb-side pick-up or other ways to get the things we need. We need to honor their requests as best we can, even after the restrictions imposed Sunday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pass.
But what are we doing wrong? We’ll have to do our own soul-searching to determine what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong.
What’s certain is that we all can do better. We all need to do better.
It’s the best way for all of us to get better.