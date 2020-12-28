This time seems to be as good as any to stake out some thoughts, but let’s not call them New Year’s resolutions.
As this pandemic has worn on, it has been encouraging to hear some of the compliments that have come across the desk. It’s good to hear them when they are spoken to us in person or over the phone, and it’s good to read them when they show up through email or social media.
Each and every time, they’re passed on to the newsroom as they have continued to press as hard as they can.
We’ve received our share of criticisms, too. Obviously, no one here is infallible and no one here is perfect. We’ve made our share of mistakes, large and small.
That’s something that must get better. And any mistakes that happen and come from this newsroom fall in this lap. “The buck stops here,” as President Harry Truman famously said. The responsibility for what is in this newspaper in terms of stories and photos published falls right here at this desk and no one else’s.
But that’s not to say we won’t be breaking a few eggs to make an omelet. We’re going to be trying different things from time to time. These attempts are not going to play into sensationalism or hyberbole. Take Saturday’s edition, as an example. We took a chance with the layout of the printed newspaper. Whether we hit the bull’s eye or not is in the eye of the beholder.
One of the trouble spots in general with media today is how rapid some want to dub something the best or worst, the greatest or least, the biggest or smallest. The beauty of a newspaper is the work done to put things in perspective as it relates to not only now but in the past.
When we take those chances, we aren’t going to be limited to the traditional printed newspaper model. Just before the onset of the pandemic, we started to move in that direction with a podcast. What we will be doing may or may not be a podcast. It could be that. It could be something else. But, we’re going to see what we can do with what we’ve got.
We’ve heard some of the comments over the course of the months and even years from certain corners of the community in regard to the death of newspapers in general. “How is the newspaper doing?” is a question received a handful of times a month.
As has been written before, we’re doing OK. We’re still here. Things could be better, but they could be better for everyone in our community, not just us.
What is disconcerting are two things. One problem is that there are some who believe the newspaper isn’t needed to get the word out. They choose to use other places to put out their messages, whether they’re paid advertisements or a story they want to tell.
My personal disappointment isn’t that they choose another place to put out their message. The disappointment lies in that we weren’t considered. More relationships and bridge-building needs to be done, and that’s something else that will be worked upon.
The other disconcerting problem is the move toward press releases for many, many things. Myself and the newsroom staff are a phone call or even an email away. We may not jump right to a story immediately, but we’ll give it the careful consideration it deserves. We’re ready to tell those stories. And, speaking for our colleagues in sales, they look forward to working to get your message out in an advertisement, too.
Essentially, we need to continue to earn your trust each and every day. We can’t take anyone or anything for granted, and we won’t. While we’re ready to those things, we won’t be standing back and waiting.
When Paul S. Peterson passed away, the remark to his family was that he and everyone else that worked here in the newsroom over the generations set an incredibly high mark. That high mark was carried on by his predecessors, and you expect nothing less because of it.
It was Paul’s passing that sealed the thought that we, as a newspaper, need to write more editorials. But we also need to take closer looks at what is going on within our community. We need to not only ask questions, but more questions, and report as straight-forward as you would expect from any reporter.
Despite whatever problems that may come up here — seen and unseen — you’re going to get a better newspaper. You’re going to get more from your newspaper. It might not be in your hands, but online.
Call that a New Year’s resolution if you want. The preference here is that we’re restaking what we are, and we’re moving forward from there.