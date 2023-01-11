When William Chye crossed the 1,000-point plateau Tuesday night, he joined an exclusive club at Mason County Central, and truly, for basketball players in Mason County.
Chye became the ninth player in school history to reach 1,000 points for his career in boys basketball. Going into tonight’s big-time showdown with league rival Hart, Chye has 1,008 points for his career.
The Spartans still have 15 regular season games left to go, plus who knows how far Central will go when we get into the tournament. Frank Tuka, who graduated in 1983, is next up on the scoring list as he finished with 1,016.
After that, it’s David Soraci (2011) with 1,024 points and then Chris Raven (1975) with 1,066 points. Chye likely will pass them and then set his sights on Kody Ambrose (2014) with 1,247.
Jeff Carrier is the all-time leading scorer for the Spartans. The 2020 grad finished with 1,423 points. Carrier has started six of 11 games for Davenport this season. He hasn’t played since Dec. 19, 2022.
In addition, four girls have passed 1,000 points for Central, the most recent being Rachel Allen in 2019.
What makes Chye’s 1,000 points different than some others? It’s the era that these players competed in. Chye is a four-year varsity player, and he’s started essentially every game, too.
Can same thing be said about our area’s only Mr. Basketball, Ludington’s Pete Tillotson with 1,180 points as he graduated in 1954? No. How about the likes of Bob Kapcia, the 1976 Mason County Eastern alum with 1,520 career points? How about Mike Hankwitz, who graduated in 1966 with 1,312 points and is No. 3 on Central’s all-time scoring list behind Jeremy Holmes and Carrier? No.
Tillotson’s best season was 568 points in 1953-54. The Orioles played 22 games that season — total — and averaged 25.8 points per game.
This year, the regular season is 22 games. Then add the post-season.
Kapcia’s scored 710 points his senior year for the Cardinals. Eastern played 22 games that season, too, losing in the district that year to Walkerville. He averaged 32.3 points per game.
The Cardinals played 20 regular season games that year, plus twice in the playoffs.
Hankwitz scored 521 points in 1965-66 for the Spartans, his best season output. The Spartans went 22-3 that season, reaching the state semifinals while also playing three games each in the district and regional. Eight of Central’s games were in the post-season, just 17 in the regular season. He averaged 20.8 points per game that season.
And none of those three had the 3-point line.
Most of the top scorers in history are within the past 30-35 years. Some of the beneficiaries of more games, and some are the beneficiaries of playing more seasons, too.
It’s difficult to compare eras and players from those eras.
And honestly, we shouldn’t.
Each and every player is unique. Appreciate them each, and enjoy their prowess on the floor.
Mark the calendar
Here we go… Tonight is the Hart at Mason County Central boys basketball game pitting two undefeated teams against each other. The Pirates (9-0, 3-0 West Michigan Rivers) and the Spartans (8-0, 3-0 WMC Rivers) are both playing some up-tempo offenses these days.
Hart is the one school of the two to come the closest to scoring 100 points in a game, getting 92 points in a 92-84 victory against Big Rapids before the Christmas holiday. Central has shown a penchant for scoring, too.
Parker Hovey leads the Pirates in scoring and rebounding, but he’s not alone. Scoring in double figures this season include Blake Weirich, Diego Escamilla and Caleb Bitely.
The Spartans feature Chye, but there’s several players that can score from Kolden Myer to Jayden Perrone and more. What Central has, too, is 10 seniors on the roster. That kind of depth of leadership is invaluable.
One thing is certain: show up early if you want a seat and a parking spot. If not, enjoy the walk from the Upper Elementary.
In five words: Should be a good one.
• Grant at Ludington girls, Monday. Ludington coach Warren Stowe is gearing up for the Tigers, and Stowe said the 6-3 Grant team should be a tough game. It’ll be an excellent game and a big test for the Orioles.
• Mason County Eastern at Pentwater boys, Thursday. Mason County Eastern has a smaller line-up in terms of number of players out. The key here is to keep a eye on Pentwater. The Falcons have a whole lot of underclassmen, play tough and once they figure this varsity game out, look out.
In the spotlight
To take the Eastern-Pentwater game in perspective, take a strong look at Clay Shoup.
With the accolades falling on Ludington’s David Shillinger and Mason County Central’s Will Chye — and rightfully so — Shoup is scoring in bunches, too. Shoup was averaging 22.9 points per game going into tonight’s game against Marion.
He’s scored 27 points against the Western Michigan D League’s top teams, Mesick and Baldwin, in successive games. His season-high was before the Christmas break with 33 against Big Rapids Crossroads.
With 464 points in the bank before the season began, Shoup very well could be the next 1,000-point scorer for the Cardinals.
On the other side of that match-up, though, don’t sleep on Will Werkema-Grondsma, Jonny Arnouts and Mikey Carlson. All three can score in bunches.
• Ludington’s Keelyn Laird found her shooting touch in a 45-14 victory against Orchard View earlier this week. She soreed 19 points, a season-high. It was coming off of an 11-point performance against Manistee the week before.
• Mason County Central’s Jayden Perrone matched a season-high on Tuesday night when he scored 26 points against the White Cloud. He matched his output from a game at North Muskegon from back on Dec. 9.