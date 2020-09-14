Saturday began with raindrops. Lots and lots of raindrops.
It was enough to maybe stay home, sit inside and maybe have a warm cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate.
Outside, though, so much was happening.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was Saturday. The walk happened, but it happened in a very different way not because of the weather, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The walk was hosted online to help raise awareness to Alzheimer’s.
It still somewhat happened thanks to the display at Leveaux Park. Flowers were put on display with signs indicating the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. As the rain fell Saturday morning, the flowers were going up.
Cars would travel past throughout the morning, right past the display.
It might have been a dark day with a lot of rain, but the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is something that not just brings awareness to the disease, but it serves as a way to help those who have been affected by the disease.
While the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was ongoing online, marchers seeking to bring some unity to the country on a local level where people can show their support of the country’s military and law enforcement was marching its way from the Mason County Courthouse to the western end of Ludington Avenue.
A crowd of about 50 people marched the length of the path. There was a lot of optimism with the group that marched. The march was a statement, an outward statement, to proclaim that there needs to be basic things we all can agree on. In those areas where there might be disagreements, it’s OK to talk, to discuss and meet a compromise.
It rained the entire time. But there sure were a lot of smiles. So many smiles.
Many smiles came through a handful of miles down the road over at MacPhail Field in Scottville. There, it was a double-whammy of youth football practice and equipment pick-up and the second annual Kira Bell Softball Tournament.
While the kids were getting a bit slick on the grass, the softball tournament doubled as a human mud bog. Were the players frowning as their shoes and cleats sank deeper and deeper in the infield? Nope. Smiles, smiles and smiles.
And the smiles were there for the Herliens, too. They helped to run the concession stand as well as a couple of raffles. They shared a lot of laughs and smiles. Kira, the daughter of Matt and Katie Herlien, passed away last winter from complications because of cystic fibrosis. The couple’s daughter, Keelie, also suffers from the disease.
But it was a good time with lots of laughs. It also came with a bit of tears of joy.
There may have been those tears, but man, there were a whole lot of smiles in the mud and muck.
Saturday seemed like it was a pretty rotten day if you kept looking outside your window and saw nothing but dark skies and rain.
If you got out and about, though, there was so much beaming in our communities. It didn’t take much to find it, either.