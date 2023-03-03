The idea for this week was a look back at about this time in the past — time for the boys basketball districts.
Bear in mind, girls basketball only moved over to the winter some 15 years or so ago, and it would be good to get back a bit further. Here, we went back to 1973 — 50 years ago.
Was there anything particularly eventful about 1973? Not really. None of the four schools in Mason County were able to bring home a district championship. Free Soil and Mason County Eastern squared off in a Class D district game hosted in the then-new Eastern gymnasium — complete with rubber floor.
Free Soil defeated the Cardinals twice before on identical 66-59 scores, but Eastern was able to upend the Pirates in the district in double overtime, 79-70.
After the victory, Eastern was knocked out by Baldwin.
Ludington went up to Manistee to face the Chippewas for a Class B district game, a rubber match where both schools owned a win over the other during the regular season on their home floors.
The Orioles fell by nine points that night in Manistee in the district opener.
Mason County Central also picked up a victory, defeating Reed City in a Class C district hosted by the Coyotes. But, two nights later, the Spartans fell to Evart.
Going into Friday night, the county was down to just Mason County Central’s girls, and they were challenging Hart on Hart’s floor. The boys basketball districts start up this coming week with Ludington traveling to Big Rapids in Division 2, the Spartans at home hosting a Division 3 district and the Cardinals heading over to Baldwin for a Division 4 district.