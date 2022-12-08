Back in October, what seemed like a Willy Wonka’s golden ticket arrived in the mail.
It was a jury questionnaire for circuit court.
Most people would be dismayed they were that much closer to serving jury duty, something that has the connotations of dread and dismay.
The better view is that this is an obligation that needs to be taken as seriously and graciously as voting.
After gleefully submitting the questionnaire to the county clerk’s office to serve either last month or this, it’s been a rather impatient time awaiting for the summons to be one of dozens to be selected.
Sitting through a variety of jury selections — including my wife being excused because of my job — there are few in the gallery with looks of positivity as they go through the experience. Most see it as a major inconvenience and a pain in the heinie.
It isn’t. Think of jury duty as a break from the everyday rat race.
Certainly, there will be tasks that you’ll need to do for work or life. How do I get childcare for my kids? Who’s going to be there to complete this task for work or that?
The real question is how is serving jury duty any different than taking time off because of an extended illness or a vacation. It isn’t.
You make preparations all you can for those events — illness being usually unforeseen and vacations with tons of preparations — but there’s almost always a point where you work extra hard before that time before taking time off and then you work pretty hard once you return.
Is jury duty relaxing? No. Someone’s life is in each juror’s hands, with cases being decided on the facts presented. So, it’s not quite a vacation, but at least you’re not ill. A caveat: What you may hear, though, in court could make you ill. These things are not for the faint of heart.
It’s an opportunity to push away from taking in any kind of media, too.
It seems odd for a newspaper editor to advocate taking a break from reading newspapers, listening to TV or the radio or continuously scrolling, scrolling and scrolling through feeds on social media. Here it is:
It’s OK to break free from media for a few days. Jury duty provides that break from those things, and it’s explicitly mentioned when a jury is impaneled just before testimony gets going.
Another way to view jury duty is that it’s a form of government in action that many people aren’t exposed to. Sure, there are your courtroom dramas on TV, but those are fictionalized and dramatized.
Some of the jury trials, with some questions and responses, are rather mundane. Not everything is going to have that a-ha moment where a prosecutor is the big winner like what’s seen in “Law & Order” or where the defense team is able to successfully get an acquittal as seen in “Matlock.”
A word of caution, too, needs to be mentioned. Don’t think you can simply ignore either the jury questionnaire or the summons to serve. There are legal ramifications. For a recent jury trial, more than dozen individuals now will need to see the judge under not-so-friendly circumstances for not fulfilling their obligation. It’s wise to stay on the right side of the law and respond when called.
Given just how busy all of our lives can be, reconsider your view on jury duty.
Embrace the opportunity to serve and do something that each of us as citizens should view as a duty, just as much as voting in each election.