Given that outside Thursday morning, there’s a smattering of clouds with their own bursts of rain and hopefully somewhere there’s a bit of sunshine peaking through, it’s similar to how life seems to be going.
A couple weeks ago, a parent of a Comstock Park High student reached out, Samantha Rogalski.
“I was hoping I could share a kind story that we experienced,” she wrote in an email to us. “Honestly, I’m trying to find this man to thank him. My uncle, Ron Dzwonkowski, suggested I contact you.”
Good idea.
Her son, Braedyn, was up our way to participate in the youth and disabled hunt. But when he got back home, he told his mom that he lost his wallet.
Wallets can be replaced, sure, but not all of the contents of it. Things that could be replaced were the newly minted driving permit or the school ID or even a debit card.
What can’t be replaced are some of those things much dearer.
“The two most important things he had in there was a picture of him and ‘Big Olson’ when he took first at the big middle school tournament, and my Bubba’s St. Christopher medal,” Samantha wrote. “I told B it was OK, we can print another copy of the picture, and order new IDs, etc.
“I felt bad for B ad he was down, he didn’t have that picture or medal anymore.”
“Big Olson” is the late Jim Olson, varsity wrestling coach at Comstock Park High. The photo of the pair together “means the world to my son,” Samantha said.
The medal is a family heirloom, something passed on from Samantha’s grandpa, who they called “Bubba,” she wrote. Braedyn shares the same nickname, Bubba.
“(He) got the nickname Bubba when he was a baby as he always wore the same scowl as my Bubba,” Samantha wrote. “Braedyn doesn’t go anywhere without that medal.”
However, as luck would have it, Comstock Park’s secretary emailed Samantha, saying that the wallet was turned into the school.
“A kind man that lives in Ludington found Braedyn’s wallet,” Samantha wrote. “Not only did he call the school to let them know, he drove the wallet to the high school, and he even left $5 for Braedyn to buy a nice lunch.
“The email made me tear up at my desk. I’m so grateful to this kind man for showing my son that good, kind people are still in this world,” she wrote. “Before bed, we are definitely praising God for this man.”
Folks here know that around here, we give kindly to each other and when someone is in trouble, we try our best to help out. Conversely, though, the rain and the clouds around us show through as some folks poorly treat people so much that the recipients move on to different places or careers because they just can’t take it anymore. The interaction with people is that coarse.
For the Rogalskis, though, they got that beaming ray of light. And they wanted to shine a light, too. They didn’t think a phone call or a voicemail of thanks was enough.
“It’s been an extremely rough past couple of months for our family,” Rogalski said. “What this kind man did, shed so much light, and for that we are truly grateful.”